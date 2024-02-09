Teen accused of shooting tourist in Times Square and firing at officer arrested after search

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night, then firing at a police officer while fleeing, was arrested just outside of New York City on Friday, police officials said.
The teenager was taken into custody at a residential house that police believe may be linked to a family member in Yonkers nearly 24 hours after the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the bustling streets of Midtown Manhattan.
At a press conference announcing the arrest Friday evening, New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban said it was an "actual miracle" that no one was seriously injured in the shooting.
"In the middle of the busiest, most highly trafficked part of this city, a criminal with a firearm decided to pull the trigger," Caban said.
Hours before, police identified the suspect as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year. He is also considered a suspect in an armed robbery in the Bronx and a separate shooting in Times Square last month, police said.
Police said the shooter, dressed in all white, and two teenage classmates were shoplifting a jacket from the store shortly after 7 p.m. when they were confronted by a security guard who asked to see a receipt.
When the trio couldn't produce one, the guard took back the merchandise. That's when the teenager allegedly pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and fired at her. The bullet missed the worker but grazed a 38-year-old tourist in line to buy a pair of sneakers.
The shooter and one of the other teens with him then ran off into the busy tourist hub. Four blocks away on 47th Street -- near a triangular Times Square pedestrian plaza where visitors line up to buy Broadway tickets and snap selfies with the area's iconic billboards -- two officers quickly spotted the pair and took the second person into custody.
The shooter fled toward 6th Avenue with one of the officers giving chase, at one point cutting between buildings. There, he turned and fired at the officer, police said.
"Our officer draws his weapon. He cannot fire," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference Thursday evening. "Too many people around, there's too many people ducking."
The teen fired again from under his arm and continued to flee, running into a subway station. Surveillance video showed him going to the tracks and emerging back onto the street, Chell said.
It's unclear if the teen has an attorney or someone who can speak on his behalf. Prosecutors said they're usually not identified until the arraignment, which hasn't happened yet.
Police said they spoke to hundreds of people and obtained strong surveillance photos of the alleged shooter leading up to his arrest Friday afternoon.
In an interview with NBC, the tourist, Tatiele Ribeiro Lemos, recalled the "scary moment" when she realized she had been shot.
"I started checking myself then looked at my leg and saw blood dripping down, but I was able to stay calm," she said in Portuguese. "I believe this was just an unfortunate incident, it could have happened anywhere in the world."
She received 13 stitches for the wound at a local hospital, according to the NBC report.
The shooting comes on the heels of another high-profile incident in Times Square involving a brawl between migrants and police officers.
Overall, crime rates have plummeted in New York City since a spike at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of people shot in the city dropped 39% from 2022 to 2023.
Once one of the seediest places in New York, synonymous with pornographic theaters and sex work, Times Square experienced a revitalization in the 1990s that transformed it into one of the city's most family-friendly destinations. On most evenings, it is packed with tourists and street performers, though it also still attracts pickpockets and hustlers who take advantage of out-of-towners.
Chell said Times Square remains safe to visitors.
"Take a look around you, thousands of people shopping and walking around," he said. "We are still the safest city in the world."
The theft of a giant radio tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and the surrounding county, the radio station's general manager said.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory, calling it "politically motivated" and "gratuitous.
Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle at the Enhanced Games.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Former President Donald Trump told thousands of members of the National Rifle Association that "no one will lay a finger on your firearms" if he returns to the White House, and bragged that during his time as president he "did nothing" to curb guns.
To thunderous applause, Rio de Janeiro's mayor coronated King Momo on Friday, marking the beginning of the symbolic Carnival monarch's five-day reign over the revelry.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries.
The U.S. Senate is plodding past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia, working through the weekend on a US$95.3 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies that could be President Joe Biden's last chance for now to deliver substantial American support.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Indigenous communities and leaders across the country cheered Friday as the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the federal government's child welfare law, affirming that First Nations, Metis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Many viewers were sad when 'The Office' went off the air after nine seasons in 2013, and now one of the actors on the finale is sharing how unhappy things were filming it.
A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
These three fans, all in their 80s, go to every Super Bowl.
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
