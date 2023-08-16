Technical glitch lets ATM users withdraw cash beyond their account balances

Bank of Ireland customers were seen lining up at a Dublin ATM amid a massive technical malfunction on Tuesday that let customers withdraw money beyond their account balances.

According to the bank, the technical issue was impacting multiple services.

As it was fixing the problem, the Bank of Ireland warned its customers that "if they withdraw or transfer funds – including over their normal limits – this money will be debited from their account.”

"While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn,” the bank added.

On Wednesday, the bank said the impacted services were back working again.