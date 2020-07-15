Advertisement
CTV News | Top Stories - Breaking News - Top News Headlines
Tech entrepreneur's dismembered body found in luxury Manhattan condo
Ashley Zeolla rides her motorcycle over the Williamsburg Bridge as the lower Manhattan skyline looms in the distance, on May 3, 2020. (John Minchillo / AP)
NEW YORK -- The dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was found inside his luxury Manhattan condo, police said Wednesday.
The victim, identified as Fahim Saleh, was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.
Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018.
The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and said, "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us."
Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery. Police have made no arrests in the killing.
Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than US$2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the once-gritty neighbourhood.