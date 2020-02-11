BEIRUT -- Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters who were blocking roads near the parliament building in Beirut, where the new Cabinet was to expand on its policy statement on Tuesday ahead of a confidence vote by lawmakers.

The meeting is being held amid a crippling economic and financial crisis, Lebanon's worst in decades. Police threw a tight security dragnet around the area, and special forces and riot policemen quickly opened roads that were closed by protesters trying to prevent Cabinet ministers and legislators from reaching parliament.

"No confidence," chanted some of the protesters. The meeting is scheduled to begin before noon and last until Wednesday.

As the meeting got underway, Prime Minister Hassan Diab read the 16-page government statement on a rescue plan to get Lebanon out of its economic and financial crisis, the worst since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon has been gripped by anti-government protests since October. Demonstrators are calling for sweeping reforms and an end to a political class they deem as corrupt and incompetent, blaming it for the rapidly worsening financial crisis. The protests forced the resignation of the former prime minister, Saad Hariri.

A group of protesters surrounded the car of one Cabinet minister, Demianos Kattar, as he was on his way to the nearby government headquarters, pelting it with eggs pounding it with their fists before an army and police force pushed them away.

Security forces fired tear gas in another street leading to parliament, where protesters were able to remove part of a giant concrete wall. In other streets, troops forced protesters from the middle of the street to allow traffic to flow.

Near one of the entrances, government supporters attacked some of the protesters in order to force them to open the way. Security forces separated the two sides. The Lebanese Red Cross said 18 injured people were taken to hospitals while 140 others were treated on the spot.

According to a copy, the government's "emergency rescue plan" includes reforms in the judicial, financial and administrative fields, as well as fighting corruption and fixing the country's finances.

Lebanon has one of the highest debt ratios in the world, standing at more than 150 of the GDP and worsening over the past years with no economic growth and high unemployment.

In the statement read by Diab, the prime minister said "painful" measures are needed now and that it would be difficult to extricate Lebanon from the crisis once "we reach total collapse." No plan would succeed unless interest rates are reduced in order to revive the economy and reduce the debt," he said.

"Those who think that they can escape the collapse of the economy are mistaken," Diab said.