TORONTO -- A teacher in Connecticut has been placed on a leave of absence after two students of colour were cast as slaves in an elementary school play.

Carmen and Joshua Parker, the parents of one of the students, said their 10-year-old daughter would be playing the role of a nameless slave in a production at West Woods Elementary in Hamden, Conn.

“The scene starts with nameless slaves one and two getting pushed towards the ship by the slave owner and a child is enacting the slave owner,” Carmen Parker told local television station WTIC on Wednesday.

Two students of colour were cast to play both of the slaves in the play, according to the Parkers, whose daughter is biracial.

Joshua Parker said he was still trying to wrap his head around some of the more sensitive scenes in the play, which includes a part where a slave owner is instructed to “crack a whip” at the slaves.

“I was trying to make sense of the whipping of the children, the children were going to be whipping the slaves,” he said.

On Tuesday night, the Parkers joined other parents and educators at a Hamden Board of Education meeting to discuss the play after they expressed their concerns to the school’s principal in a phone call earlier that day.

Carmen Parker said her daughter’s teacher felt that it was “appropriate to teach about colonialism by utilizing a play that had characters of enslaved Africans.”

The mother said she is more concerned about how the school district handles the problem of racism than with the play itself.

“That’s not the way you treat your children about civil rights,” she said.

Carmen Parker also called for the board to introduce mandatory diversity training for its educators.

In response to the outcry from parents, Hamden Mayor Curt Leng attended the school district board meeting.

“When an issue arises that doesn’t fit this core principle of the school system and Town, I want to hear about it,” he wrote in a statement. “I trust the Board of Education leadership, and especially this wonderfully proactive Equity Committee, to work with all involved to address the concerns swiftly and to ensure that we learn from this situation moving forward.”

Hamden Board of Education Superintendent Jody Goeler told the local paper New Haven Independent the play was not part of the curriculum and it had not been approved by the district.

The teacher who assigned the play has been placed on a short leave of absence, according to the school board.