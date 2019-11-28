TORONTO -- A Texas high school teacher who was once honoured with the district’s “Teacher of the Year” award has been charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Randi Chaverria, 36, was arrested on Tuesday morning after she turned herself in to police, a spokesperson for Round Rock Police Department confirmed to CTVNews.ca.

She has been charged with having an “improper relationship” with a student, according to Willamson County Sheriff’s Office’s online records.

According to an affidavit obtained by local news station KVUE-TV, Chaverria has been accused of having sexual contact with a student several times while she taught at Round Rock High School during the fall semester. The student reportedly told police Chaverria performed oral sex on him in the school.

Local media reported the school’s principal Matt Groff sent a letter to families in which he explained that the school district first learned of the accusations on Nov. 18. He also said that Chaverria had elected to take leave of her position a week before they were notified. She resigned on Tuesday, according to the school district.

Before her arrest, Chaverria worked as a family science teacher at Round Rock High School in Texas. In May 2018, she was named the “2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year” by the Round Rock Independent School District.

“Chaverria credits her family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post announcing the news.

Chaverria was released on US$25,000 bail on Tuesday afternoon.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.