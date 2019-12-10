A teacher in the state of Georgia has been accused of making a 5-year-old special needs student sit in soiled clothing to teach a lesson about restroom habits.

According to a witness statement, Frey Elementary School teacher Kelly Lewis said she was "going to prove a point" by making the child, who had defecated in his pants, sit in his own waste for approximately two hours.

Police say the child suffered redness and irritation to his buttocks, as well as mental pain due to Lewis’ actions.

At Frey Elementary, some parents told CB46 they are shocked to learn the allegations.

"She was the teacher for one of our children and I really thought she was great," said Devin Pintozzi. "She did great. I really thought she was fine, at the time," he said. "I'm so very sorry to hear that. That's very unfortunate."

Cobb County court records show that Lewis is not allowed to return to Frey Elementary, and she is not allowed to have contact with anyone under 16 years old.

The teacher was arrested and is now out on bond. She is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree.

CBS46 reached out to the Cobb County School District, but they declined to comment to CBS46