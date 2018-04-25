Talks on Armenia's political future called off
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 4:15AM EDT
YEREVAN, Armenia - Armenia's acting prime minister says talks with the opposition have been called off.
Karen Karapetian, who took over on Monday from Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after he abruptly resigned, said in a statement on Wednesday that the much-anticipated talks were cancelled after the opposition came forward with unnamed "preconditions and demands."
Protest leader Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded massive anti-government protests earlier this month, called on his supporters to come out on the streets on Wednesday.