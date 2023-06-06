Takeaways of AP investigation into a missing boat of 180 Rohingya refugees

Security officers stand by Rohingya refugees after they arrived on Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza) Security officers stand by Rohingya refugees after they arrived on Indra Patra beach in Ladong village, Aceh province, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rahmat Mirza)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social