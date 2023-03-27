Taiwan's former leader Ma begins China visit

Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou before leaving for China at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, on March 27, 2023. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP) Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou before leaving for China at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, on March 27, 2023. (Chiang Ying-ying / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social