Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over the island, some near key air force base
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that China sent four balloons over the island, three of which passed near to a key air force base.
The reported incursions on Tuesday come as China has been upping its threat to use force to annex the self-governing republic.
Taiwan is holding elections for its president and legislature on Jan. 13, and China has used its military, diplomatic and economic power to influence voters to back candidates favoring unification between the sides. Despite that, the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party is leading in most polls, reaffirming the electorate's backing for the status of de-facto independence from mainland China.
China regularly sends navy ships and warplanes to waters and airspace close to Taiwan, and its use of balloons to collect intelligence could be a new stage in its campaign of intimidation against the island.
The Defence Ministry said three of the balloons passed from east to west, close to the Ching-Chuan-Kang air base, home to much of the Taiwanese air wings dedicated to defending the island against China's military threat. The fourth passed north of the port of Keelung, which services Taiwan's crucial trade relations with Japan, a treaty partner with the U.S.
A Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. after transferring North America last February was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.
A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of China's ruling Communist Party, and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to gather sensitive information from targets across the globe, the U.S. said. Similar balloons have sailed over five continents, it said.
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
DEVELOPING Fighting rages in southern Gaza and fears grow the war may spread in the region
Heavy fighting raged in central and southern Gaza on Wednesday as fears mounted of a regional escalation following a strike in Beirut that killed one of the top Hamas leaders.
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader is killed in Beirut strike
Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.
China conducts patrols in South China Sea amid ongoing run-ins
China's military will conduct routine patrols with its naval and air forces in the South China Sea from Wednesday to Thursday, the military's Southern Theater Command said, as ongoing tensions simmer in the region over disputed territories.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is indicted for allegedly insulting election officials
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case for allegedly insulting election officials, his defence lawyer said. The indictment is another blow for Khan, who is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.
Curacao and St. Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous
A new joint currency will be launched this year for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Curacao and St. Maarten more than a decade after they became autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to a recent bank report.
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from the violence in the Gaza Strip.
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says, calling back to his own experiences of being targeted for his identity.
Zebra blinds and roller shades recalled due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall of 286 units of zebra blinds and roller shades because they pose a risk of strangulation. The blinds and shades were sold by Juste des stores/True Blinds from June to December 2023.
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
Ex-celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found competent to stand trial for alleged US$15 million client thefts
Disgraced Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been found competent to stand trial on charges that he stole more than US$15 million from his clients.
'Darkest before dawn': Another tough year for office REITs but opportunities may lurk
It's poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.
Air Transat flight attendants reject tentative contract deal
Flight attendants at Air Transat have voted to reject a tentative deal with the Canadian leisure carrier.
EU targets world's biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions
The European Union imposed sanctions on the world's biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive officer on Wednesday as part of what it called its "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine in the war against Russia.
Canadian couple lives on cruise ships — with no plans to return to land
With 75 countries and territories visited, a retired Canadian couple is making the most of life as they cruise full-time, from coast to coast. They're part of a growing trend of people opting to retire at sea.
Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile
Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show.
Bid to attract showy superyachts to Cape Breton under scrutiny
With memories of the tar ponds receding, Sydney, N.S., is now trying to cultivate an upscale vibe — one that includes appealing to billionaires and their toys. It wants to become a destination for superyachts, the most expensive, luxurious boats in the world.
Bettez scores in OT, Montreal edges Ottawa 3-2 in PWHL debut for both teams
Ann-Sophie Bettez scored 64 seconds into overtime as Montreal recorded a 3-2 win over Ottawa in the inaugural game for both Professional Women’s Hockey League teams on Tuesday night in front of 8,318 fans at TD Place.
Butt-slapping accusation leads to 20 months of limbo for teen in slow-moving SafeSport Center case
The SafeSport Center was established in 2017 to investigate and punish abuse in Olympic sports in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar gymnastics molestation cases that revealed flaws in the way U.S. sports leaders handled sex abuse cases.
Hermoso testifies in sexual assault case after kiss at Women's World Cup
The Spanish player kissed on the lips by the soccer president at the Women's World Cup final appeared in court on Tuesday to testify in the sexual assault case against the former official.
Here's what you need to know about BYD, the Chinese EV giant that just overtook Tesla
BYD overtook Tesla as the world’s top seller of electric vehicles (EV) at the end of last year, crowning an extraordinary rise for the Chinese carmaker.
Tesla deliveries beat estimates as year-end sales push pays off
Tesla beat estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries on Tuesday after a push to hand over more Model 3 electric cars before some variants of the compact sedan lose federal tax credits in the New Year under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Opinion Electric pickup trucks are reliable, save environment: experts
Electric pickup trucks are built to efficiently lug heavier weights such as towing or pulling a trailer, similar to gas-powered ones. The gas-guzzling stereotype carries over, too: EV pickup trucks need a big electrical charge.