Taiwan leader tells troops to keep cool amid Chinese threats

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?

It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social