Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says

After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.

Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the U.S. former president.

Canada

World

  • Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

    In a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas of southeastern Ukraine, guerrilla forces loyal to Kyiv are killing pro-Moscow officials, blowing up bridges and trains, and helping the Ukrainian military by identifying key targets.

    Russian servicemen stand on the road toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo)

  • Rain in South Korea turns roads to rivers, at least 8 dead

    Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea's capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. At least eight people were killed — some drowning in their homes — and seven others were missing, with more rain forecast, officials said Tuesday.

  • Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

    The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the U.S. former president.

  • Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Tuesday that China is using military drills to rehearse an invasion of the self-governing island democracy, while Taiwan's military began its own live-fire exercises in a show of readiness to thwart off a potential attack.

  • Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans, report says

    After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war. Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded, according to a report by NewsGuard.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social