Taiwan approves same-sex marriage in first for Asia
Same-sex marriage supporters cheer outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, May 17, 2019 after Taiwan's legislature has passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for Asia. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 2:15AM EDT
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's legislature has passed a law allowing same-sex marriage in a first for Asia.
The vote Friday allows same-sex couples full legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and child custody.
Taiwan's constitutional Court in May 2017 said the constitution allows same-sex marriages and gave parliament two years to adjust laws accordingly.
Taiwan's acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships began in the 1990s when leaders in today's ruling Democratic Progressive Party championed the cause to help Taiwan stand out in Asia as an open society. Although claimed by China as its own territory, Taiwan is a self-governing democracy with a vibrant civil society.
