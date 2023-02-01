Taiwan activates defences in response to China incursions

Navy soldiers stand on a landing craft during a military drill in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The drill is staged by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry in response to recent renewed threats from China. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng) Navy soldiers stand on a landing craft during a military drill in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The drill is staged by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry in response to recent renewed threats from China. (AP Photo/Daniel Ceng)

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, its members search for a radioactive capsule believed to have fallen off a truck being transported on a freight route on the outskirts of Perth, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.(Department of Fire and Emergency Services via AP)

