Syrian troops withdraw from the south of the country as they rush to defend Homs
The Syrian army withdrew from much of southern Syria on Saturday, leaving more areas of the country, including two provincial capitals, under the control of opposition fighters, the military and an opposition war monitor said.
The redeployment away from the provinces of Daraa and Sweida came as Syria’s military sent large numbers of reinforcements to defend the key central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as insurgents approached its outskirts.
The rapid advances by insurgents is a stunning reversal of fortunes for Syria's President Bashar Assad, who appears to be largely on his own, with erstwhile allies preoccupied with other conflicts.
His chief international backer, Russia, is busy with its war in Ukraine, and Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah, which at one point sent thousands of fighters to shore up his forces, has been weakened by a yearlong conflict with Israel. Iran, meanwhile, has seen its proxies across the region degraded by Israeli regular airstrikes.
Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, reported Saturday that Iran’s military advisers have started leaving Syria. He added that Iran-backed fighters in eastern Syria, mainly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, have withdrawn into central Syria.
The shock offensive began Nov. 27 led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, during which gunmen captured the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest, and the central city of Hama, the country’s fourth largest city. The group has its origins in al-Qaida and is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the United Nations.
HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani told CNN in an exclusive interview Thursday from Syria that the aim of the offensive is to overthrow Assad’s government.
The Britain-based Observatory said Syrian troops have withdrawn from much of the two southern provinces and are sending reinforcements to Homs, where a battle is looming. If the insurgents capture Homs, they would cut the link between Damascus, Assad’s seat of power, and the coastal region where the president enjoys wide support.
The Syrian army said in a statement Saturday that it has carried out redeployment and repositioning in Sweida and Daraa after its checkpoints came under attack by “terrorists.” The army said it is setting up a “strong and coherent defensive and security belt in the area,” apparently to defend Damascus from the south.
Since Syria’s conflict broke out in March 2011, the Syrian government has been referring to opposition gunmen as terrorists.
In the gas-rich nation of Qatar, the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey were scheduled to meet to discuss the situation in Syria. Turkey is a main backer of the rebels seeking to overthrow Assad.
Qatar's top diplomat, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, criticized Assad for failing to take advantage of the lull in fighting in recent years to address the country’s underlying problems. “Assad didn’t seize this opportunity to start engaging and restoring his relationship with his people,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed said he was surprised by how quickly the rebels have advanced and said there is a real threat to Syria’s “territorial integrity.” He said the war could “damage and destroy what is left if there is no sense of urgency” to start a political process.
After the fall of the cities of Daraa and Sweida early Saturday, Syrian government forces remain in control of five provincial capitals — Damascus, Homs and Quneitra, as well as Latakia and Tartus on the Mediterranean cost.
Tartus is home to the only Russian naval base outside the former Soviet Union while Latakia is home to a major Russian air base.
On Friday, U.S.-backed fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces captured wide parts of the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq as well as the provincial capital that carries the same name. The capture of areas in Deir el-Zour is a blow to Iran’s influence in the region as the area is the gateway to the corridor linking the Mediterranean to Iran, a supply line for Iran-backed fighters, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
With the capture of a main border crossing with Iraq by the SDF and after opposition fighters took control of the Naseeb border crossing to Jordan in southern Syria, the Syrian government's only gateway to the outside world is the Masnaa border crossing with Lebanon.
Associated Press writers Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria and Qassim Abdul-Zahra in Baghdad contributed to this report.
'Shameful': Monument honouring fallen soldiers included names of living veterans
Veterans are asking for answers after discovering that two sculptures in Ontario honouring fallen soldiers include the names of many people who are very much alive.
Canada's air force took video of object shot down over Yukon, updated image released
The Canadian military has released more details and an updated image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023.
Invasive species could be hiding in your Christmas decor. Here's how to stop the spread
Make sure to look through your holiday decorations, as Christmas trees, wreaths, and other natural decor can have invasive insects, eggs, and plants that pose a threat to local ecosystems and the economy.
'If it ain't broke don't fix it': U.S. ambassador warns Canada against cutting Mexico out of trilateral trade deal
Cutting Mexico out of the current North American free trade deal 'may not be the best path to take,' says U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen.
Days after gunman killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO, police push to ID him and FBI offers reward
The gunman who killed the CEO of the largest U.S. health insurer likely left New York City on a bus soon after the brazen ambush that has shaken corporate America, police officials said. But he left something behind: a backpack that was discovered in Central Park.
LGBTQ2S+ refugees languish as Kenyan government blocks Canadians from resettling them
In a low-income neighbourhood on the outskirts of Nairobi, seven people gather in an air-conditioned home around a dinner table for a Ugandan stew of matoke bananas with peanut sauce.
Northern Ontario man sentenced for killing his dog
WARNING: This article contains graphic details of animal abuse which may be upsetting to some readers. A 40-year-old northern Ontario man is avoiding prison after pleading guilty to killing his dog earlier this year.
The mysterious, mathematical origins of the world's most unusually shaped national flag
It's a go-to question at bar trivia: what is the only national flag in the world that isn't rectangular or square shaped?
South Korea's president avoids an impeachment attempt over martial law
A South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through on Saturday after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote.
Smash and grab: Canada sees a spike in jewelry store robberies
Many cities across Canada are seeing a spike in jewelry store robberies in recent months.
Cookie inflation: How much more is your holiday baking costing you this year?
Estimate how much more your Christmas cookies will cost to bake this year compared to the past five years using Statistics Canada's monthly average retail price data.
OPP say they responded to 162 collisions in a snowy 26 hours
Police posted images of a serious pileup near Putnam Road which shuttered the 401 for seven hours.
Charges stayed for 5 of 8 accused in shootout outside Toronto music studio
Charges have been stayed against five of the eight people accused in a shootout near a Toronto recording studio last month.
South Korea's president avoids an impeachment attempt over martial law
A South Korean legislative push to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law fell through on Saturday after most lawmakers from his conservative governing party boycotted the vote.
-
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking a new record
Authorities in the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they confiscated nearly 9.5 tons of cocaine, the largest drug seizure in the country’s history.
-
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria since 2012, says new information proves her son's alive
The mother of Austin Tice is confident her son is alive, citing information from a “significant source” that she did not identify but said had been vetted by the U.S. government and treated as credible.
-
An explosion has caused several injuries and damaged apartments in a Dutch city
An explosion and fire rocked a neighborhood in the Dutch city of The Hague early Saturday, destroying several apartments and injuring multiple people, according to authorities.
'If it ain't broke don't fix it': U.S. ambassador warns Canada against cutting Mexico out of trilateral trade deal
Cutting Mexico out of the current North American free trade deal 'may not be the best path to take,' says U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Cohen.
-
NDP's Singh forces debate on $250 cheques for more Canadians; Conservatives cut it short
With the fate of the federal government's promised $250 cheques for 18.7 million workers hanging in the balance, the NDP forced a debate Friday on a motion pushing for the prime minister to expand eligibility. The conversation was cut short, though, by Conservative MPs' interventions.
-
Canada will appoint a new Arctic ambassador and open two new consulates in the region
Canada will appoint a new Arctic Ambassador and open two new consulates in the region to help deal with what it calls changing geopolitical dynamics in the Arctic, as part of its newly launched Arctic Foreign Policy.
U.S. government to begin expanded testing of milk supply to better track the spread of bird flu
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin testing raw milk from dairy silos around the nation in an effort to better track the H5N1 bird flu that has been spreading in dairy cattle since March.
-
Did daily cannabis use go up after Canada legalized it?
Health Canada says daily cannabis use has remained stable since it was legalized in 2018.
-
How the combination of diapers and splash pads led to 10K illnesses
New research is raising concerns about the safety of splash pads, which can be ground zero for germs and greatly increase the risk of spreading disease.
This watch was carved from a meteorite that hit Earth a million years ago
A new watch from design duo Toledano & Chan has been carved from a meteorite that slammed into Earth around one million years ago.
-
World's oldest-known wild bird lays an egg in Hawaii at age 74
The oldest known wild bird in the world has laid an egg at the ripe age of about 74, her first in four years, U.S. wildlife officials said.
-
Handwriting may solve a 700-year-old mystery, experts believe
Crime-solving techniques applied to a medieval illuminated manuscript in Paris may have solved a centuries-old puzzle — the true identity of a leading Byzantine painter who injected humanity into the rigid sanctity of Orthodox religious art.
'Home Alone' house up for sale for US$3.8 million in Chicago suburb – but not the one you're thinking of
Social media sleuths noticed that the house next door to the iconic 'Home Alone' house in Winnetka is now up for sale.
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Soggy night for Swifties? Umbrellas not allowed at Taylor Swift concert venue in Vancouver
There's heavy rain in the forecast for the first night of Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour in downtown Vancouver – and umbrellas are prohibited at the concert venue.
Canada's 6.8% jobless rate boosts bets for 50-point interest rate cut
Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.
-
As postal strike enters fourth week, pressure mounts for Ottawa to step in: experts
As the Canada Post strike drags into a fourth week, experts say there's growing pressure on the government to act as the business community's calls for intervention get louder.
-
TikTok's future uncertain after appeals court rejects its bid to overturn possible U.S. ban
A federal appeals court panel on Friday unanimously upheld a law that could lead to a ban on TikTok in a few short months, handing a resounding defeat to the popular social media platform as it fights for its survival in the U.S.
Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
-
'A well-loved piece': Historic carousel display from Hudson’s Bay Company store lands at Winnipeg shop
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
-
'Kind of surreal to me that I own a movie theatre': N.S. cinema keeps cameras rolling
A small theatre in Amherst, N.S., is fighting to keep the magic of cinema alive in the community amid stiff competition from larger chains.
Brazil extends Nike kit deal to 2038 and it's worth US$100M per year, AP source says
Brazil soccer extended its kit deal with Nike by 12 years to 2038 on Friday.
-
Canada's Jonathan David scores milestone goal in Lille win over Brest in France
Canadian striker Jonathan David scored twice to go past the 100-goal career mark for Lille in a 3-1 win over Brest in Ligue 1 play Friday.
-
Montreal's Lu Dort is defensive backbone of top-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder
Lu Dort is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year, low offensive numbers for a starting swingman, but it's not scoring that gets him on the floor. He is a defensive beast for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
-
More than 200,000 SUVs recalled in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
-
Electric vehicle reliability improving but lagging gas models: Consumer Reports survey
The reliability of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids has dramatically improved, narrowing a wide gap with gas-powered automobiles, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports.
When a carousel setup from the Hudson’s Bay Company became available during an auction, a Winnipeg business owner had to have it.
Regina home recognized internationally for architectural design
Jane Arthur and her husband David began a unique construction project in 2014. Now, a decade later, their home in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood has won a title in the Urban House and Villa category at the World Architecture Festival.
Calgary director Kiana Rawji turns her lens toward slums of Nairobi with 'Mama of Manyatta'
Two films shot in Kenya by a director and writer based in Brooklyn who grew up in Calgary are getting their Calgary premiere screening Saturday.
N.S. woman finds endangered leatherback sea turtle washed up on Cape Breton beach
Mary Janet MacDonald has gone for walks on Port Hood Beach, N.S., most of her life, but in all those years, she had never seen anything like the discovery she made on Saturday: a leatherback sea turtle.
'It moved me': Person returns stolen Prada bag to Halifax store; owner donates proceeds
A Halifax store owner says a person returned a Prada bag after allegedly stealing it.
'It's all about tradition': Bushwakker marking 30 years of blackberry mead
The ancient art of meadmaking has become a holiday tradition for Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub, marking 30 years of its signature blackberry mead on Saturday.
Alberta photographer braves frigid storms to capture the beauty of Canadian winters
Most people want to stay indoors when temperatures drop to -30, but that’s the picture-perfect condition, literally, for Angela Boehm.
N.S. teacher, students help families in need at Christmas for more than 25 years
For more than a quarter-century, Lisa Roach's middle school students have been playing the role of Santa Claus to strangers during the holidays.
Nova Scotia girl battling rare disease pampered with Swiftie spa day
A Nova Scotia girl battling a rare disease recently had her 'Wildest Dreams' fulfilled when she was pampered with a Swiftie salon day.
Long time coming: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives at final stop in Vancouver
Pop superstar Taylor Swift greeted some 55,000 eager fans in downtown Vancouver Friday with what’s become a familiar opening line.
-
The East Van Cross could be moving to a new location
The iconic East Van Cross could be getting a new home, as Vancouver councillors are set to discuss moving the artwork to a more accessible location.
-
More cases of parasite causing deadly whirling disease in fish found in B.C. waters
The British Columbia government says it has detected more cases of a parasite that Parks Canada describes as potentially devastating to young trout and salmon.
One out of 10 Canadians had packages stolen in the past year: survey
One out of 10 Canadians say they have had at least one package stolen in the last year, according to a survey.
-
Three people taken to hospital after triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto Police are on the scene of shooting that has sent three people to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
'They’re definitely worried:' Jewelry store robberies are on the rise in the GTHA
The GTHA has seen a spike in the number of jewelry store robberies in recent months with the Toronto Police Service reporting nearly double the number of incidents this year over last.
Calgarians panicked as Canada Post strike enters fourth week
The impacts of the Canada Post strike are ramping up as other shippers pause their pick-ups to clear growing backlogs.
-
Calgary company steps up to help grieving family with free furnace after fatal carbon monoxide poisoning
A Calgary furnace company stepped up big time Friday to help a Calgary family grieving the loss of a loved one.
-
Calgary's Seraphina Ellen takes Taylor Swift tribute to Vancouver to mark Eras Tour arrival
Seraphina Ellen, a third-year finance student at the University of Calgary, received attention online for performing Taylor Swift covers at university open mics.
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER TRAVEL ADVISORY Winter travel advisory issued for Ottawa this Saturday
A winter travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa. The advisory was issued Saturday morning and will be in effect starting this afternoon and tonight.
-
OC Transpo to open Trillium Line in three stages starting Jan. 6
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
'The Gingerbread Man' in Manotick reopens 2 years after devastating fire
A popular store in Manotick has re-opened after a devastating fire closed the business down two years ago.
'Duty to learn': Vigils mark 35th anniversary of Polytechnique anti-feminist killings
Braving a biting winter wind, dignitaries gathered in front of Polytechnique Montréal's main campus on Friday to pay tribute to the 14 women killed at the Montreal institution in an anti-feminist attack 35 years ago.
-
Quebec premier wants to ban praying in public
Premier François Legault took advantage of the last day of the parliamentary session on Friday to announce to 'Islamists' that he will 'fight' for Quebec values and possibly use the notwithstanding clause to ban prayer in public places such as parks.
-
Champs Sports Bar to ban dancing, karaoke after noise complaints
A dive bar on St-Laurent Boulevard is halting dance and karaoke events after the neighbouring landlord filed a noise complaint, and will build a soundproof wall to resolve the issue.
Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
'Focus on bad guys': Albertans react to expansion of federal gun ban
A local gun store owner says the new federal gun ban has left the industry shell-shocked.
-
Markets, spirit of giving and hockey: What a weekend in Edmonton
It's the first weekend in December and that means there will be plenty of holiday events for all to enjoy.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon airs Saturday on CTV
A beloved yearly tradition, the Christmas Daddies Telethon airs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, on CTV.
-
Maritime weekend weather: Cold start and snowy finish
Colder temperatures lie ahead for the weekend in the Maritimes with another swipe of snow and rain expected Sunday.
-
Sister of man found dead in Kentville, N.S., speaks out
The sister of a 52-year-old man found dead in a tent in Kentville, N.S., on Wednesday is speaking out on her loss.
Major Manitoba fossil milestones highlight the potential for future discoveries in the province
A trio of fossil finds through the years helped put Manitoba on the mosasaur map, and the milestone of those finds have all been marked in 2024.
-
Cops and taxes could be highlights of the next Winnipeg budget
Higher property tax hikes and more cops could be coming in next week's city budget.
-
Manitoba premier hints at change of location for supervised drug consumption site
The Manitoba government signalled Friday it is open to changing the location of a proposed supervised drug consumption site that had been revealed two days earlier and met with criticism.
Bernadette McIntyre named Saskatchewan's 24th Lieutenant Governor
Saskatchewan’s 24th Lieutenant Governor will be Bernadette McIntyre after being appointed to the position by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
-
Roses handed out in commemoration of polytechnic massacre
Members of the YWCA handed out roses at the University of Regina to bring awareness to violence against women.
-
Sask. father who kept daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine free from additional prison time
Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mom for nearly 100 days to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, was handed a 12-month prison sentence and 200 days probation on Friday, but credited with time served.
Threat that caused school lockdowns in Guelph came from the United States
Guelph Police Service is releasing more information about a call that caused two schools to go into lockdown and a third to implement hold-and-secure measures earlier this week.
-
University of Waterloo harnessing the power of alpaca poop
The University of Waterloo is trying to create an unusual type of compost.
-
Legal experts concerned about promised encampment legislation
Legal experts are raising concerns about human rights violations as the provincial government promises more powers to deal with growing encampments across the province.
'You're not alone': Saskatoon woman turns the page on years of domestic violence
For one Saskatoon woman, Dec. 6 was not just the national day of action on violence against women — it was the day her abusive ex-husband was sentenced for his years of physical abuse against her.
-
Sask. man involved in Megan Gallagher's murder sentenced to life in prison
Robert 'Bobby' Thomas will spend life behind bars, ineligible for parole for 18 years, for his role in Megan Gallagher's murder.
-
Sask. special support classrooms mean segregation for neurodiverse students, critics say
The Saskatchewan government is set to expand a pilot program designed to minimize disruptive behaviours in school classrooms, but some are concerned that it will segregate children with disabilities from and harm their development.
Seniors at Sudbury apartment building haven’t had a working elevator in almost half a year
Residents at Place Nolin in Sudbury haven’t had a working elevator in nearly six months. The senior’s building is a 40-unit, five-level building, run independently by its own board of directors.
-
-
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Homeless encampments buried in snow, city hall’s response falling short
The absence of a Winter Response to Homelessness this year means more Londoners endured this week’s snowstorm in tents and make-shift shelters.
-
Running behind on your shoveling? Now's the time to hop to it.
A bit more snow is on the way today – although nothing like the accumulations the region has experienced over the past week.
Driver charged after passing snow plow in front of oncoming OPP vehicle
A driver was pulled over and charged after passing a snow plow in front of an oncoming OPP vehicle.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled traffic
A three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 snarled Friday afternoon traffic.
-
Man arrested after 16-hour standoff with Barrie police seeks to be released from custody
The 43-year-old man taken to hospital in distress following a 16-hour armed standoff with Barrie police last month is seeking bail.
'I do think it is extraordinary': Law community expresses concern over notwithstanding clause threat
Hundreds of professionals within the law community have expressed concern with the premier’s threat of using the notwithstanding clause to back new legislation promising a crackdown on encampments.
-
Suspects sought after two hardware store break-ins
Essex County OPP are investigating two overnight break-ins at hardware stores.
-
Homeless encampment returns to the chagrin of residents
Ashley Harrington's problem was solved for a short time, but then a homeless encampment returned behind her property.
B.C. ombudsman to investigate delay in sending social assistance cheques amid post strike
Thousands of social assistance cheques have not been distributed in British Columbia because of the Canada Post strike, prompting an investigation by provincial ombudsperson Jay Chalke.
-
-
Four-year-old superhero inspires smiles at B.C. long-term care home
While he’s not faster than a speeding bullet, nor more powerful than a locomotive, this four-year-old is proving to be a superhero.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge Hurricanes host Medicine Hat Tigers for annual Toque and Teddy Toss
The Toque and Teddy Toss returns to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday evening. The most popular game of the year will once again have a positive impact on the community.
-
Glow Lethbridge teams up with local charities to help give back
Glow Lethbridge has partnered with a number of charities this holiday season to help give back.
-
A new partnership looks to improve and maintain trails in Lethbridge's river bottom
A new partnership in Lethbridge will look to improve and maintain paths within the city's river bottom trail network.
-
Sault College health students showcase their work
Sault College students from three different health-care programs had the opportunity to present their work to local industry leaders at the institute’s second Health Care Research Showcase.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.