Syrian activists say civilians hit by chlorine gas attack
FILE -- This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows civil defense workers putting out a fire as Syrian citizens gather after an airstrike hit a market in Maaret al-Numan, southern Idlib, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 5:22PM EST
BEIRUT - Syrian activists say civilians have suffered chlorine gas poisoning during an attack on the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province.
The Syrian Civil Defence search-and-rescue group said Sunday night that three of its rescuers and six others were injured by chlorine gas in Saraqeb, a rebel-held town less than 16 kilometres (10 miles) from the front line with government forces. The Syrian American Medical Society says its hospitals in the area treated 11 patients for chlorine gas poisoning.
The Trump administration on Thursday accused Syrian President Bashar Assad's government of producing and using "new kinds of weapons" to deliver deadly chemical poisons. The charge came after at least two reported chlorine attacks near Syria's capital. U.S. officials said the world needed to find a way to stop the attacks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Syrian activists say civilians hit by chlorine gas attack
- North Korea slams 'Trump-style arrogance' of State of the Union speech
- Super Bowl latest: Rail line cleared after blockage by protesters
- Democratic, GOP lawmakers: Memo doesn't clear Trump in probe
- Heavy snow kills 1, topples thousands of trees in Moscow