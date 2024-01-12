World

    • Syria's government extends permission for UN to bring aid through border crossing with Turkiye

    Trucks with aid for Syria follow a UN vehicle at the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu, in Reyhanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) Trucks with aid for Syria follow a UN vehicle at the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu, in Reyhanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
    Share
    BEIRUT -

    Syria's government is giving the United Nations permission for another six months to use a major border crossing with Turkiye to bring aid into the country's rebel-held northwest.

    Syria's mission to the UN said in a statement late Thursday that the Bab al-Hawa crossing should be "effectively operationalized in a way that contributes to helping people in need in northwest Syria." The statement said the period expires on July 13.

    Rebel-held parts of northwest Syria are home to more than 4 million people, many of them displaced by the country's conflict that broke out in March 2011. The conflict has killed half a million people and displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million.

    The UN Security Council initially authorized aid deliveries in 2014 from Turkiye, Iraq and Jordan through four crossing points into opposition-held areas in Syria. But over the years, Syria's closest ally Russia, backed by China, has reduced the authorized crossings to just Bab al-Hawa -- and the mandates from a year to six months.

    After a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake ravaged northwestern Syria and southern Turkiye in February, Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkiye, at Bab al-Salameh and al-Rai, to increase the flow of assistance. The term for those expired on Aug. 13.

    Living conditions in Syria are deteriorating, with more people in need especially during the harsh winter. Tens of thousands live in tent settlements in the northwestern province of Idlib.

    Last month, the UN World Food Program said that in January it would end its main assistance program across Syria, where over 12 million people lack regular access to sufficient food.

    The UN estimates that about 90% of the population lives in poverty. The Syrian pound's value against the U.S. dollar has crashed over the years, affecting purchasing power.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    • 1936-2024

      1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

      Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News