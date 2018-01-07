Syria: Government troops retake key town in rebel province
In this photo provided on Jan. 3, 2018 by the Syrian anti-government activist group, Edlib Media Center, EMC, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian civil defense known as the White Helmets, gathering at a street which was attacked by Russian airstrikes, in Maarat al-Nuaman town, southern Idlib province, Syria. (Edlib Media Center)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 8:42AM EST
BEIRUT -- Syrian television says the country's military has recaptured a strategically important town in the northwestern province of Idlib in its latest advance into rebel-held territory this year.
The state-affiliated Al-Ikhbariya TV says government forces took Sinjar on Sunday.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the gain "opens the road" for the government troops to march on the rebel-held Abu Zuhour air base about 19 kilometres, or 12 miles, to the north.
The military has assigned one of its top commanders to lead the offensive into Idlib, the last major stronghold for rebels in northern Syria. The UN says more than 2.5 million people are currently living in Idlib, including more than 1 million displaced by fighting from other parts the Syria.