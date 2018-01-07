

The Associated Press





BEIRUT -- Syrian television says the country's military has recaptured a strategically important town in the northwestern province of Idlib in its latest advance into rebel-held territory this year.

The state-affiliated Al-Ikhbariya TV says government forces took Sinjar on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the gain "opens the road" for the government troops to march on the rebel-held Abu Zuhour air base about 19 kilometres, or 12 miles, to the north.

The military has assigned one of its top commanders to lead the offensive into Idlib, the last major stronghold for rebels in northern Syria. The UN says more than 2.5 million people are currently living in Idlib, including more than 1 million displaced by fighting from other parts the Syria.