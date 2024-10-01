World

    • Swiss police say a man attacked and injured 3 children in Zurich

    Police officers during an operation outside a day care center in Zurich Oerlikon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 after man has attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to the day care center. (Michael Buholzer / Keystone via AP) Police officers during an operation outside a day care center in Zurich Oerlikon, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 after man has attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to the day care center. (Michael Buholzer / Keystone via AP)
    GENEVA -

    Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

    A man attacked and injured three young children as they were heading to a day care center in Zurich on Tuesday, Swiss police said. The suspect was arrested.

    Officers were alerted to the incident in the Oerlikon district of Switzerland's biggest city shortly after midday. Police said the children were on their way to the day-care center with a woman who works for the facility when the man suddenly stabbed them.

    The center employee quickly overwhelmed the assailant with the help of another man and held him until police arrived. Police said the suspect is a 23- year-old Chinese national.

    Three 5-year-old boys were taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and two others with injuries of medium severity, police said in a statement.

    Police gave no details on a possible motive for the attack. 

