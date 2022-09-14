Swedish PM Andersson concedes election, right bloc prepares for power

The Stockholm County Administrative Board counts votes at Nacka Expo Center, in Stockholm, Sept. 12, 2022. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP) The Stockholm County Administrative Board counts votes at Nacka Expo Center, in Stockholm, Sept. 12, 2022. (Tim Aro/TT News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Prince Harry and Meghan, left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)

King Charles III: What are the nations under the Commonwealth?

As the U.K. welcomes a new monarch, several other nations under the Commonwealth are also welcoming a new leader to one of the world's oldest political associations. These nations in total make up 2.5 billion of the world’s population. CTVNews.ca takes a look at the 56 nations and additional territories under the monarchy.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre, from lone wolf to leader of the pack

The Conservatives have tasked Pierre Poilievre with accomplishing something Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole couldn’t: holding a fractious party together while at the same time doing battle with Trudeau and, it appears, the media. Quite a tall order but Poilievre seems to have the first task largely accomplished. Now comes the hard part, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

    Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.

  • Day 2 of jury deliberations at R. Kelly's child porn trial

    Jurors at R. Kelly's federal trial are deliberating for a second day in Chicago Wednesday, sorting through a month of evidence and arguments on 13 charges accusing the R&B singer of producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex and rigging his 2008 child porn trial.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social