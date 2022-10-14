Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

From left: Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats Party, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party and Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, and Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, attend a press conference regarding the formation of the government, at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Jonas Ekstramer / TT News Agency via AP) From left: Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats Party, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party and Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, and Johan Pehrson, leader of the Liberal Party, attend a press conference regarding the formation of the government, at the Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Jonas Ekstramer / TT News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social