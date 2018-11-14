

The Associated Press





STOCKHOLM -- Swedish lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposed minority coalition of the second largest party, the centre-right Moderates, and the small Christian Democrats, leaving the country still without a new government since Sept. 9 elections.

Ulf Kristersson, the Moderates leader and likely prime minister, lost the 195-154 vote in the Parliament.

Those opposing the coalition said it would mean giving influence to the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats -- Sweden's third largest party but considered a pariah by many -- because the government would be dependent on its support in parliament.

Wednesday's vote was the first of a possible four before Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen must call new elections. It was the first time that a candidate for prime minister has ever been rejected by the 349-seat Riksdagen.

"The result means that the assembly has rejected my proposal for a prime minister," said Norlen, adding he would continue talks with party leaders on Thursday. He didn't give details of the planned talks.

The September vote produced a hung parliament with the left-leaning side and the centre-right bloc securing about 40 per cent of the vote each, leaving neither with a majority and paving the way for months of uncertainty and complex coalition talks.

Annie Loof, the leader of the Center Party that voted against Kristersson, said he had broken up the 14-year-old centre-right alliance by suggesting a two-party government, leaving the two others out.

The Alliance is made up of the Moderates, the Christian Democrats, the Center Party and the Liberals.

Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who heads Sweden's largest party -- the Social Democrats -- said he was willing to discuss with Loof should she be tapped to try to form a coalition.

Loof earlier said that she doesn't want to be prime minister herself but is willing to try form a government.

Pundits say either Loof or Lofven would be next in line to try to form a government.