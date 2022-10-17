Swedish Parliament elects Conservative prime minister

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, center, smiles after being elected as Sweden's new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 17, 2022. The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP) Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, center, smiles after being elected as Sweden's new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 17, 2022. The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

    The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the warehouse there, which employs roughly 800 people according to Amazon, will finish voting in a union election on Monday. The votes will be tallied Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.

    Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. (Rachel Phua via AP)

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social