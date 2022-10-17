Swedish Parliament elects Conservative prime minister
The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson -- the Conservative Moderate Party leader -- as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party.
Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is expected to be presented Tuesday. His three-party coalition does not have a majority, but in Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority against them.
After a month of talks with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, Kristersson presented an agreement that gave them an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics. They took over 20% of the vote at the Sept. 11 election.
Kristersson's centre-right coalition government comprises his party and the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but he has said it will remain in "close collaboration" with the Sweden Democrats. He depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to secure a majority in Parliament, putting the party in a position to influence government policy from the sidelines even without Cabinet seats.
The Sweden Democrats were founded in the 1980s by far-right extremists. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under Jimmie Akesson, who took over the party in 2005.
Akesson, who doesn't consider his party far-right, said he would have preferred Cabinet seats for the Sweden Democrats, but he supported the deal that would give his party influence over government policy, including on immigration and criminal justice.
Since the elections, the populist party has landed the chairmanships of four parliamentary committees and with it, the ability to wield more influence in mainstream Swedish politics.
Kristersson will be replacing Magdalena Andersson, who heads Sweden's largest party, the Social Democrats, which now are in opposition. He backs Sweden's historic bid to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
The centre-left opposition heavily criticized the new governing coalition, with Lena Hallgren of the Social Democrats, calling it "a strange construction."
Many said it represented a paradigm shift in Sweden and would damage its image in the world as an egalitarian and tolerant nation. Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of the former Communist Left Party, said her parents who fled from Iran could never have imagined that Sweden would embark on an authoritarian path.
"What is happening now in Sweden is frightening," she told Parliament.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Long COVID has led to greater use of strained hospitals, and it could get worse: study
The impact of long COVID-19 on already-strained hospital systems is significant, with patients who were adversely affected by the disease spending extended time in hospital and using emergency resources that are few and far between, according to a new study published Monday.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
Canada
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
-
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
World
-
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the warehouse there, which employs roughly 800 people according to Amazon, will finish voting in a union election on Monday. The votes will be tallied Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
China's Xi opens Party Congress with speech tackling Taiwan, Hong Kong and zero-Covid
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation, advancing a nationalistic vision that has put it on a collision path with the West.
-
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.
-
Elon Musk reverses course, says SpaceX will keep funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
U.S. billionaire Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that SpaceX will continue funding Starlink internet service in war-torn Ukraine, apparently reversing course after SpaceX asked the United States military to pick up the tab.
-
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
China's ruling Communist party says it has probed almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.
-
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
-
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
Health
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk has a 'super app' plan for Twitter. It's super vague
Elon Musk says he intends to morph Twitter into an 'everything app' he calls X.
-
A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
Entertainment
-
Who is the highest-earning Instagram influencer in Canada?
Justin Bieber is Canada's highest-earning Instagram influencer, according to estimates from NetCredit.
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
-
Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel
Nestled somewhere in the vast boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends, not unlike many First Nations across the country.
Business
-
Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse
The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation's second-largest private employer are facing off in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the warehouse there, which employs roughly 800 people according to Amazon, will finish voting in a union election on Monday. The votes will be tallied Tuesday by the National Labor Relations Board.
-
These services cost more in Canada than many other countries – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
-
Cannabis deliveries through Uber Eats are coming to Toronto
Cannabis deliveries will be available on Uber Eats in Toronto soon.
Lifestyle
-
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
-
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
-
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behaviour, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins second tennis title in Florence
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second tennis title on Sunday beating American J.J. Wolf in Florence, Italy.
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
Autos
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.