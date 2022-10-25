Swedes find 17th century sister vessel to famed Vasa warship
Marine archaeologists in Sweden say they have found the sister vessel of a famed 17th century warship that sank on its maiden voyage and is now on display in a popular Stockholm museum.
The wreck of the royal warship Vasa was raised in 1961, remarkably well preserved, after more than 300 years underwater in the Stockholm harbor. Visitors can admire its intricate wooden carvings at the Vasa Museum, one of Stockholm's top tourist attractions.
Its sister warship, Applet (Apple), was built around the same time as the Vasa on the orders of Swedish King Gustav II Adolf.
Unlike the Vasa, which keeled over and sank just minutes after leaving port in 1628, the sister ship was launched without incident the following year and remained in active service for three decades. It was sunk in 1659 to become part of an underwater barrier mean to protect the Swedish capital from enemy fleets.
The exact location of the wreck was lost over time but marine archaeologists working for Vrak -- the Museum of Wrecks in Stockholm -- say they found a large shipwreck in December 2021 near the island of Vaxholm, just east of the capital.
"Our pulses spiked when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa," said Jim Hansson, one of the archaeologists. "Both the construction and the powerful dimensions seemed very familiar."
Experts were able to confirm that it was the long-lost Applet by analyzing its technical details, wood samples and archival data, the museum said in a statement on Monday.
Parts of the ship's sides had collapsed onto the seabed but the hull was otherwise preserved up to a lower gun deck. The fallen sides had gun ports on two different levels, which was seen as evidence of a warship with two gun decks.
A second, more thorough dive was made in the spring of 2022, and details were found that had so far only been seen in Vasa. Several samples were taken and analyses made, and it emerged that the oak for the ship's timber was felled in 1627 in the same place as Vasa's timber just a few years earlier.
Experts say the Vasa sunk because it lacked the ballast to counterweigh its heavy guns. Applet was built broader than Vasa and with a slightly different hull shape. Still, ships that size were difficult to maneuver and Applet probably remained idle for most of its service, though it sailed toward Germany with more than 1,000 people on board during the Thirty Years' War, the Vrak museum said.
No decision has been taken on whether to raise the ship, which would be a costly and complicated endeavor.
Hockey Canada will not collect participants' fee for 2022-23 season
Hockey Canada says it will not collect a participant assessment fee for the upcoming season. Several provincial organizations had already withheld those fees from Hockey Canada in the wake of an ongoing scandal that has embroiled the national sports body for months.
BREAKING | Canadian Kimberly Polman freed from ISIS detention camp in Syria
Two Canadian women and at least one child have been freed from an ISIS detention camp in Syria, CTV News has confirmed.
As RSV cases rise in Canada, families share what it's like to be infected
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise in Canada, with a steady increase in positive RSV tests since early September. Several families have reached out to CTVNews.ca to share their recent experience with the virus and managing its symptoms.
Parliament Hill language interpreter sent to hospital, union blames lax headset rules
A parliamentary interpreter was sent to the hospital during a Senate committee meeting last Thursday, and a union blames that on a lax approach to wearing headsets during video conferencing.
Service Canada doubled its efforts in summer to reduce passport wait times; did it work?
After many Canadians were frustrated with long passport wait times earlier this year, Service Canada doubled its efforts by hiring more staff to expedite processing times. A CTVNews.ca analysis shows it led to an 87% increase in passports issued in October, compared to May, when the backlog was at its worst.
Ontario announces sweeping housing changes that allow three units on one property
The Ontario government announced sweeping housing changes on Tuesday that will override municipal zoning laws in some situations and allow for the construction of up to three units on each residential lot.
'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
A filmmaker who was attempting to record salmon spawning on Vancouver Island instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the fish.
$40B child-welfare agreement doesn't satisfy all orders, tribunal says
The Canadian Human Rights Tribunal says a $40 billion child welfare settlement agreement the federal government reached with First Nations doesn't meet all the requirements of the tribunal's orders.
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-levelled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
Report: More than 29K migrants headed for Europe died since 2014
More than 29K migrants have died trying to reach Europe since 2014, with 5,000 deaths in the last two years, the International Organization for Migration said in a report Tuesday.
-
Sunak takes over as U.K. prime minister amid economic crisis
Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister of the year on Tuesday and now must turn his attention to taming an economic crisis that has left the country's finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to afford food and energy bills.
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
Orlando Harris also left behind a handwritten note that said he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. This was his explanation for killing tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka and injuring seven students Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
RCMP commissioner email shows not 'all available tools' used prior to Emergencies Act being invoked
Documents submitted to the Public Order Emergency Commission show RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki did not believe officials had employed "all available tools" to dismantle the anti-mandate protests in Ottawa, prior to the Emergencies Act being invoked.
-
FIRST-PERSON | Don Martin on the voicemail from his doctor, 'a very bad sign of something terribly amiss'
A week after his family doctor sent his mole off for routine testing, Don Martin received the voicemail nobody wants to get. His physician needed to chat urgently that very day. In a very personal column for CTVNews.ca, Martin shares his diagnosis, and his experience making his way through the health-care system in Ottawa.
Uganda reports worrisome increase in Ebola cases in capital
Ugandan officials have reported 11 more cases of Ebola in the capital since Friday, a worrisome increase in infections just over a month after an outbreak was declared in a remote part of the East African country.
WhatsApp suffers major outage
WhatsApp suffered a serious outage on Tuesday, preventing users across the globe from sending or receiving messages on the platform.
NASA's UFO panel convenes to study unclassified sightings
A first-of-its-kind panel organized by NASA opened a study on Monday of what the government calls 'unidentified aerial phenomena,' commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.
Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom
Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
Restaurants hope for holiday boom, but looming recession causes concern
Restaurants and bars across Canada are hoping this holiday season could finally spell recovery for the debt-laden sector. But, elevated inflation and a potential recession have them worried that their new normal won't pay the bills.
S&P/TSX composite up for third day running, U.S. stock markets also rise
Strength in the technology, utility and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.
EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity
European Union energy ministers on Tuesday started seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of an energy crisis for their citizens while maintaining a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine.
6 things Taylor Swift has taught me about living well
With the release of her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift fans have been invited to glimpse back into the struggles and lessons she is investigating in her next phase of her life.
Chess should be taught in schools across Canada, advocate says
After a young Montrealer took home a world championship title, one advocate for the game says it’s time for Canada to unlock its full potential in the chess world.
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
Canada Soccer comes to terms with Alphonso Davies on name/image rights: source
Finally some tangible progress on the labour front with the Canadian men's soccer team. Canada Soccer has come to terms on an agreement with Alphonso Davies, its marquee man, on name/image likeness rights, according to a source.
Qatar's emir lashes out at criticism ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar's ruling emir on Tuesday lashed out at criticism of his country over its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, describing it as an 'unprecedented campaign' targeting the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.