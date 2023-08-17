Sweden raises its terror threat level to 2nd-highest following recent Quran burnings

Security Police Chief Charlotte von Essen at a press conference at the Security Police in Stockholm, Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. Sweden on Thursday raised its terrorism alert level one notch to the second-highest following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Security Police Chief Charlotte von Essen at a press conference at the Security Police in Stockholm, Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. Sweden on Thursday raised its terrorism alert level one notch to the second-highest following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social