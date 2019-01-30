Swede stands trial in royal jewels heist
In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo, a police cordon is seen near the scene of a robbery at the Strangnas Cathedral, in Strangnas, Sweden. Police say thieves have stolen priceless treasures from the Swedish royal regalia, including a jeweled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display, before speeding off by motorboat. (Pontus Stenberg/TT News Agency via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:11AM EST
STOCKHOLM -- A man accused of stealing 65 million kronor ($7.2 million) worth of royal treasure, including a jeweled crown, from a cathedral where they were on display, went on trial Wednesday in Sweden.
Prosecutor Reena Devgun said the 22-year-old Swedish national committed a "serious offence" because it was planned and the stolen objects were "cultural and historically unique and irreplaceable."
The man, arrested on Sept. 12, is believed to have stolen the artifacts, dating back to 1611 and made for royal funerals, from the Strangnas Cathedral, with another person. A second man has been detained but not charged.
The items, which have not been recovered, were stolen July 31 from an alarmed display after the thieves smashed the glass.
The defendant has not been publicly identified. No date for a verdict was announced.
The stolen artifacts are so-called funeral regalia, which are placed inside or on top of a coffin to symbolize a deceased royal's identity and social ranking.
While some funeral regalia are kept in the cathedrals of Strangnas, Uppsala and Vasteras, Sweden's crown jewels are in vaults under the Royal Castle in Stockholm.
