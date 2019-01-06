

CTVNews.ca Staff





Authorities in Singapore said they caught a man smuggling kittens in his pants as he tried to cross into Singapore from Malaysia.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Singapore said on Jan. 2 its officers heard “meowing” sounds coming from a suspicious bulge in a man’s pants.

Officers at the Tuas vehicle checkpoint then discovered the felines during further inspection, according to a post on the group’s Facebook page.

In the post, authorities seem to have some fun and warned would-be smugglers: “Trying to get past fur-midable officers? Impawsible.”

The kittens were taken from the Singaporean man, 45, and put into the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore. In the Facebook post, authorities warned that animals with “unknown health status” could introduce diseases such as rabies to their environment.

According to the country’s Animals and Birds Act, people importing animals illegally could face both a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to a year in jail.