Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty

A Vermont State Trooper, centre, speaks to a homeowner Thursday, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacham Road, in Barnet, Vt., where the body of Gregory Davis was found. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP, File)  A Vermont State Trooper, centre, speaks to a homeowner Thursday, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacham Road, in Barnet, Vt., where the body of Gregory Davis was found. (Dana Gray/Caledonian-Record via AP, File) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social