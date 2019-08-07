

CTVNews.ca Staff





A suspected drug dealer in Australia made sure to enjoy the most important meal of the day, even as local police raided his home.

Bodycam footage from the Queensland police shows officers scouring the home on Aug. 2 while the 75-year-old suspected drug dealer sits at the kitchen table, calmly eating his toast and tea.

Officers found 1.25 kilograms of cannabis and the equavilant of $7,588 in Canadian dollars during the search.

The man was charged with a slew of drug offences following the raid, including drug trafficking, supply of a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug.