Suspect 'stands silent' in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, in Moscow, Idaho, on May 22, 2023. (Zach Wilkinson / The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP) Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court, in Moscow, Idaho, on May 22, 2023. (Zach Wilkinson / The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social