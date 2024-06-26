World

    • Suspect in Ohio killing rearrested after jail freed him by mistake

    This Feb. 20, 2019 photo shows The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file) This Feb. 20, 2019 photo shows The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)
    CLEVELAND, Ohio -

    A suspect in an Ohio killing who was mistakenly released from jail because of a clerical error was captured Wednesday, authorities said.

    U.S. marshals arrested Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, during a morning traffic stop in the city.

    Sanders was mistakenly released Monday from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center in Cleveland, where he was being held on US$1 million bail. The jail let him go after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant's court case number was somehow entered incorrectly.

    Sanders' trial was due to start Aug. 19. He's charged with aggravated murder in connection with a September 2023 shooting in Cleveland and has maintained his innocence. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

    County, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, helped search for Sanders.

