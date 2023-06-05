Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to U.S., lawyer says

Joran van der Sloot looks back from his seat after entering the courtroom for the continuation of his murder trial at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File) Joran van der Sloot looks back from his seat after entering the courtroom for the continuation of his murder trial at San Pedro prison in Lima, Peru, Jan. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social