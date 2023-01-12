Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge: lawyer
Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.
Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a handmade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention centre and given a five-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday.
Yamagami is now back in police custody in Nara after reportedly being deemed fit to stand trial.
One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press on Thursday that he expects prosecutors to charge Yamagami with murder and gun control law violations.
Given the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, he said.
Furukawa said he and two other lawyers took turns visiting Yamagami at the detention centre every 10-12 days, in between his examination by psychiatric experts. His visitors were limited to his lawyers and sister, he said.
Furukawa said Yamagami was in good health at the detention centre. He said he could not disclose the details of their conversations before seeing what evidence prosecutors submit to the court in their indictment.
Police say Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church which bankrupted his family and ruined his life.
"It's an extremely serious case, but someone has to defend him," Furukawa said. "Naturally, he will have to take criminal responsibility for the serious consequences he caused by allegedly firing his gun to take away the life of a politician, and we are tasked with doing our best to reduce his punishment."
Yamagami's father, an executive of a company founded by the suspect's grandfather, killed himself when Yamagami was 4 years old. After his mother joined the church, she began making large donations that bankrupted the family and shattered Yamagami's hope of going to college. His brother later committed suicide. After a three-year stint in the navy, Yamagami was most recently a factory worker.
Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.
Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention centre.
The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.
Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.
In a September 2021 video message, Abe praised the Unification Church's work for peace on the Korean Peninsula and its focus on traditional family values.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for policy reform
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
Post-COVID smell loss treatment passes sniff test: scientists
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Canada
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for policy reform
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
World
-
Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol attack 'took aim at the heart of our democracy' on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Thursday as their high-profile trial opened in Washington.
-
Suspect in Abe assassination to face murder charge: lawyer
Japanese prosecutors are expected to formally charge the suspect in the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe with murder on Friday, his lawyer said.
-
Romania searches 7 homes in Andrew Tate case
Romania's anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.
-
University of Idaho students return after suspect's arrest
Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus -- and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime -- the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal.
-
Biden says classified document found in 'personal library'
U.S. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his "personal library" at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.
-
Royals appear for 1st time after publication of Harry's book
Members of the Royal Family appeared in public Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, touring charities and a hospital as they got on with the task of being working royals.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for policy reform
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they're sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
-
Canada cheers USMCA win as Trudeau wraps Mexico visit singing praises of free trade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
Health
-
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.
-
Post-COVID smell loss treatment passes sniff test: scientists
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
Entertainment
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
-
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
-
'Flash' actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge
Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the "Flash" actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.
Business
-
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
Lifestyle
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
-
Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.