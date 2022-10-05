Suspect found in Sikh family's kidnapping in California; victims still missing

Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were kidnapped along with the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, Monday, investigators said. (Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh and 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri were kidnapped along with the child's uncle, Amandeep Singh, Monday, investigators said. (Merced County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social