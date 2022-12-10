Suspect dead in Germany after killing mother, taking hostages
German police said Saturday that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died.
Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the police operation to free the hostages was underway.
Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon that the hostage situation was over.
"The suspect died during the operation," Dresden police later wrote on Twitter. "The 40-year-old suffered fatal injuries while ... the hostages were freed."
Dresden police didn't immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the man had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries.
Police also said the hostages were "outwardly uninjured."
The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother. Police had found the woman dead in another part of the city early Saturday.
Radio Dresden reported that the man had tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based, near the city's main train station. He reportedly fired several shots before fleeing, according to Radio Dresden.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Phase 1 of Canada's single-use plastics ban comes into effect this month. These are the products on the list
Canada's ban on single-use plastics, starting with the manufacture and import for sale of a number of products, comes into effect later this month.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
Holiday food traditions will be pricier for Canadians this year, experts say
Canadians celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa will see an increase in prices for their favourite holiday meals. Staples like pasta, carrots, plantains and turkey have increased year-over-year, according to an analysis on CTVNews.ca of the latest inflation data.
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed' says Zelenskyy
Russian forces have 'destroyed' the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
Canada
-
W5 Exclusive
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Pivot Airlines flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toddler hospitalized with multiple respiratory viruses 'uncommon', doctor says
A 15-month-old girl from Calgary is in hospital in Edmonton after contracting three respiratory viruses, a situation doctors say is uncommon.
-
Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe
Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.
-
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief supportive of determining if landfill search is possible
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long.
-
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties who shot a man in his pickup truck at an Alberta rest stop were found not guilty on Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
World
-
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine, Bakhmut 'destroyed' says Zelenskyy
Russian forces have 'destroyed' the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance.
-
Suspect dead in Germany after killing mother, taking hostages
German police said Saturday that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died.
-
What's at stake in Turkiye's new Syria escalation
After weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria, Kurdish forces and international players are trying to gauge whether Ankara's threats of a ground invasion are serious.
-
Bakery bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 1, wounds 6
A bomb exploded in a bakery in Pakistan's restive southwestern Baluchistan province killing at least one person and wounding six others, including a woman and a child, police said Saturday.
-
Biden called same-sex marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law
A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. Now President Biden disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about a positive future for same-sex marriage.
-
U.S. House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill
Fourteen years after Hurricane Ike ripped through thousands of homes and businesses near Galveston, Texas, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to authorize the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to protect against the next raging storm.
Politics
-
Premiers demand meeting with Trudeau to discuss increased health-care funding
Canada's premiers presented a united front Friday as they demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau come to the table personally to hammer out an agreement for Ottawa to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to health-care costs.
-
Leslyn Lewis's former campaign manager to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in 2023
The man who ran Leslyn Lewis's campaign as she made two consecutive bids to become the federal Conservative leader is off to help Alberta Premier Danielle Smith try to win a provincial election in 2023.
-
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Health
-
Feds change pot drink regulations, allowing Canadians to buy more beverages at once
The federal government has approved a change in how the cannabis content of beverages is calculated, pushing the number of standard-sized, canned pot drinks that can be bought at once from five to 48.
-
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Health Canada approved a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children on Friday that targets more recent variants of the coronavirus, along with the original strain.
-
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
-
U.S. keeps eye on China's space activities for potential risks
The U.S. is closely monitoring Chinese activities that potentially threaten American assets in space as debris rapidly accumulates in low Earth orbit, the head of United States military operations in space said Friday.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift set to make her feature directorial debut
Taylor Swift is set make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures, the studio announced. Swift also wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight.
-
Google's top trends: What did Canadians search for in 2022?
As we approach the new year, Google is providing a glimpse at what 2022 looked like for Canadians, based on the most popular search terms entered on the site.
-
Nick Carter denies rape allegation as ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special
Backstreet Boys' member Nick Carter is being sued by a 39-year-old woman with autism and cerebral palsy who says the singer raped her as a teenager on the group's tour bus in 2001.
Business
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long.
-
Oldest known pair of jeans in the world pulled from shipwreck, sold at auction
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for US$114,000.
-
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023: IMF
The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund said in a report.
Lifestyle
-
30-year-old Toronto man in shock after huge Lotto Max win
A 30-year-old Toronto man is still in disbelief after huge Lotto Max win.
-
Canada’s 100 'most beloved' restaurants in 2022: OpenTable
A new list by OpenTable shows the 100 "most beloved" Canadian restaurants in 2022, based on more than one million reviews.
-
Here's what Gen Z wants in 2023, according to Instagram
Instagram has published a new report highlighting the top rising trends for the coming year among Gen Z users across the platform.
Sports
-
FIFA charges Argentina for disorders at World Cup quarterfinal against Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.
-
Olympic champion Canadian women to play in SheBelieves Cup in the U.S. in February
The eighth-ranked Canadian women will open play next year at the SheBelieves Cup in February when they face the top-ranked U.S., No. 7 Brazil and No. 10 Japan in the annual four-nations tournament.
-
Brittney Griner back home in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
Autos
-
Markets in 'panic mode' as gas prices fall: expert
Canadians are experiencing relief at gas pumps this weekend, but one expert says low prices will not last long.
-
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
-
Chinese airline receives first domestic long-range jetliner
A Chinese airline on Friday became the first customer to take delivery of a long-range jetliner produced by a state-owned manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus, state TV reported.