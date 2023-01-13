Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan. He then underwent a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which prosecutors said showed he is fit to stand trial.
Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law, according to the Nara District Court.
Police have said Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.
One of his lawyers, Masaaki Furukawa, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Yamagami will have to take responsibility for the serious consequences of his alleged actions and that his defence lawyers will do their best to reduce his sentence.
Japanese law allows capital punishment for murder, but experts say the death penalty usually is handed down for multiple killings and Yamagami could get life in prison if convicted.
No date is set for the trial, which is expected to have a panel of civil jurors in addition to the usual bench judges, as is typical in murder cases and other serious criminal trials in Japan. There are no pretrial hearings in Japan and defendants generally undergo trials.
Due to the complexity of the case, it will take months before his trial begins, Furukawa said.
Police are also reportedly considering adding several other allegations, including producing weapons, violating the explosives control law and causing damage to buildings.
Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.
Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention centre.
Kazuo Kobayashi, 64, a resident of Chiba near Tokyo, said Yamagami should face justice regardless of his difficult background.
"I think it's good to bring him to justice and make clear what is right and what is wrong," he said. "I want the case to be fully examined to find the truth in order to have a lesson for Japan's future."
The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.
Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.
Kishida shuffled his Cabinet in August to remove ministers with church ties, but the subsequent release of an investigation by the governing party in September showed nearly half of its 400 national lawmakers had church connections.
Kishida, who said has no relations with the church, promised that party lawmakers will cut ties with the group, and his government has begun an investigation that could lead to a revocation of the church's religious status.
The government also adopted a law designed to help victims of the church's fundraising practices, though experts say the measure is insufficient.
Yoshihiro Morishima, a 72-year-old resident of Yokohama, said the church has long been a social problem, and "I would prefer that it disappear at this point. It would be just what the suspect wanted, but that's fine with me."
------
Associated Press video journalist Haruka Nuga contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Stephanie Warriner's sister blindsided; jury will never see this video footage after guards cleared of charges
A jury will never see this newly-released video after the manslaughter charges were thrown out.
Construction company charged in Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young adults
Con-Drain Group is charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing death following an investigation into an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie.
More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
Canada
-
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Evacuees return after crews extinguish St. Catharines, Ont. industrial fire
Evacuees have been cleared to return to homes and businesses in St. Catharines, Ont., as officials investigate what caused a fire at a hazardous waste facility the city's north end.
-
Inappropriate behaviour by coaches 'normalized' for years at Montreal high school: report
A government report into a Montreal high school where three basketball coaches were charged with sexual assault suggests that female student-athletes were put into vulnerable situations over a 20-year period in a school culture that 'normalized' the behaviour.
-
'She should be here': Nova Scotia family says loved one died shortly after leaving busy ER
Another Nova Scotia family is speaking out about the death of a loved one following a lengthy wait at an emergency department -- and they’ve created a website where others can share their own stories.
-
Breakthrough leads to arrest three years after random kidnapping in southern Manitoba
More than three years after a kidnapping in southern Manitoba RCMP called completely random, Mounties have arrested and charged a man thanks to a breakthrough in the investigation.
World
-
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
-
Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
-
Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting
As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.
-
South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crowd crush
South Korean police are seeking criminal charges including involuntary manslaughter and negligence against 23 officials, about half of them law enforcement officers, for a lack of safety measures they said were responsible for a crowd surge that killed nearly 160 people.
-
Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture
Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued.
-
Frustration is rising over COVID drug shortages in China, and there are no easy answers
China residents scrambling to secure Western medications as a wave of Covid-19 overwhelms the country, driving up demand for treatment -- especially for the country's large undervaccinated elderly population.
Politics
-
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
-
Minister vows accountability over holiday travel chaos, as airlines cite 'extreme weather'
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Japanese PM Kishida visits Ottawa, asks for Canada's help on clean energy transition
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked Canada to form closer ties during a visit to Ottawa that experts say comes at a time when the two countries have significant geopolitical alignment.
Health
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Researchers consider how to 'denormalize' drinking culture ahead of new alcohol guide
Guidelines for alcohol consumption, set in 2011, are expected to be updated next week by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. Proposed changes released last summer suggest Canada's recommendations will dramatically decrease.
-
Third week of January 2022 was deadliest of pandemic: StatCan
The third week of January 2022 was the deadliest week in Canada since the pandemic began, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
-
UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to U.S.
The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there's no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday.
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'A Man Called Otto' is predictable, but elevated
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews the new movies 'Plane,' 'Door Mouse' and 'A Man Called Otto.'
-
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.
-
HBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market
The 2013 video game 'The Last of Us' was a hit with critics and players thanks to a powerful narrative. Ten years later, that story is headed to television on HBO in what the industry hopes is a harbinger for artfully adapting video games to TV and film.
Business
-
Home prices in Q4 down year-over-year, first decline since end of 2008: report
A report by Royal LePage says the median price of a home in Canada in the fourth quarter of 2022 posted the first year-over-year decline since the end of 2008 during the financial crisis.
-
China's trade surplus swells to US$877.6B as exports grow
China's trade surplus swelled to a record US$877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centres.
-
World markets mostly higher, tracking Wall Street gains
Friday: Germany's DAX was flat at 15,063.33 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.5% to 7,007.77. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.6% to 7,841.77. The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to insure your engagement ring? Review your home policy first
Diamonds may be forever, but most know all it takes is an errant slip or a forgetful wearer for wedding and engagement rings to end up lost for good.
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
The most popular dog names and breeds in Canada heading into 2023
A new report has revealed the most popular dog names and breeds in Canada heading into 2023.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe among those selected.
-
Soaring bids for 'Beyond Imagination' ticket to see Ronaldo and Messi play
A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals (US$2.66 million) offer for a ticket to a showpiece game.
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.