Suspect arrested after allegedly plotting to assassinate former U.S. President George W. Bush
An Iraqi national living in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and faces federal charges related to an alleged plot to assassinate former U.S. President George W. Bush, the Justice Department announced.
Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab has been charged with aiding and abetting the attempted murder of a former United States Official, as well as with an immigration crime for his alleged attempt to illegally bring foreign nationals to the United States.
According to the Justice Department, Shihab is alleged to have planned to smuggle four Iraqi nationals as part of plot. Court documents obtained by CNN describe reconnaissance by Shihab that included driving to the neighbourhood of Bush's residence in Dallas.
"President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities," Bush's chief of staff Freddy Ford said in a statement.
The investigation was disclosed in a March 23 application filed under seal, seeking a search warrant for phone records of a person identified in the documents as Shihab Ahmed Shihab, who entered the U.S. in September 2020.
The FBI uncovered the plot through confidential informants, one of whom recorded discussions about the assassination plot with Shihab in meetings late last year and through the spring, the documents show. There is no suggestion in the documents that the former President was ever in danger.
The warrant application, filed in the Southern District of Ohio, was first reported by Forbes.
One of those conversations was alleged to have happened in November during a trip that Shihab and the informant took from Columbus, Ohio, to the Detroit area and back.
During the November meeting, Shihab is alleged to have told an FBI informant that "they wished to kill former president Bush because they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq."
According to a January conversation recounted in the warrant application, Shihab described himself as a "soldier waiting for directions from the leadership in Qatar."
In February, during in-person meetings in Dallas that the documents say were recorded, Shihab and the informant drove to the neighborhood of Bush's residence in Dallas, as Shihab took videos of the neighborhood's access gate and the surrounding area, according to the documents.
During the February meetings, Shihab and the informant also traveled to the George W. Bush Institute, where they walked around on foot.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
BREAKING | Quebec language reform Bill 96 adopted in National Assembly
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Shooter who caused Texas elementary school lockdown in custody: police
At least two hospitals were treating patients Tuesday after a shooter prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school.
Power outages persist across Ontario and Quebec as death toll rises
Power outages caused by the powerful and deadly storm that swept across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday are stretching into another day, as hydro providers warned customers they could be waiting even longer for service to be fully restored.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Baby formula: Health Canada monitoring 'potential' sunflower oil shortage
Health Canada says it is preparing for the possibility that a shortage of sunflower oil could further strain baby formula supplies in Canada.
Satellite images appear to show Russian ships loading up with Ukrainian grain in Crimea
Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up as it continues its war on the country, according to new satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine's east
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
'They have a right to be angry': Trudeau says residential school legacy ongoing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been a difficult year for many since the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools and those expressing anger are justified in doing so.
Dog custody dispute between B.C. exes highlights complexity of proving ownership
A B.C. woman has been ordered to return a dog she says she received as a gift through a verbal agreement and repay hundreds of dollars for a pet deposit.
Biden: Leaders navigating 'dark hour' after Ukraine invasion
U.S. President Joe Biden told fellow Indo-Pacific leaders assembled for a four-country summit Tuesday that they were navigating 'a dark hour in our shared history' due to Russia's brutal war on Ukraine and he urged the group to make a greater effort to stop Vladimir Putin's aggression.
Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained
Rescuers dug through debris Tuesday of a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 11 people, fearful that many more could still be trapped beneath the rubble as authorities arrested the city's mayor in a widening probe of the disaster.
Hong Kong Catholic church cancels Tiananmen memorial Mass
Arrested former Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others denied charges on Tuesday that they failed to register a relief fund aimed at assisting protesters who faced legal costs during 2019 anti-government protests.
Expectations high for Jean Charest in French-language Conservative leadership debate
A former Conservative leadership candidate says expectations will be high for ex-Quebec premier Jean Charest when he takes the stage in his home province for the party's French-language debate this week.
Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines
Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.
-
Severity of COVID-19 infection linked to air pollution: Canadian study
An extensive study of thousands of COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals found links between the severity of their infections and the levels of common air pollutants they experience.
-
U.S. birth rates rose slightly in 2021 after a steep drop in the first year of the pandemic, CDC data shows
Early speculation that the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a baby boom has been turned on its head, with early data showing more of a baby bust -- and worsening rates of some adverse outcomes.
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
World's fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests
The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the retirement of Concorde was offered a glimmer of excitement on Monday when plane manufacturer Bombardier revealed high speed achievements while confirming the launch of its new business jet.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard testifies at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is taking the stand at his sexual assault trial today.
Ice T and Coco criticized for having their 6-year-old in a stroller
Ice T and Coco's parenting decisions are theirs to make, but that isn't stopping people from weighing in online.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's second child has arrived
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor and his author wife took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday night to share that they had welcomed a baby girl on Saturday.
Snap sends shares tumbling with warning on economy and earnings
Snap Inc said the U.S. economy had worsened faster than expected in the last month and the social media company slashed its quarterly forecast, triggering an after-hours sell-off.
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.
Interest in mortgages from credit unions, private lenders up as rates rise: brokers
Canadian mortgage brokers say homebuyers are increasingly considering credit unions and private lenders to secure mortgages as rates rise.
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
CFL's Calgary Stampeders investigating reports that a player was involved in brawl at Newark airport with airline employee
The Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders said they are investigating reports that player Brendan Langley was charged after a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport that was partially caught on video, according to a team statement obtained by CNN.
Canada's Shapovalov upset by Denmark's Rune in 1st round of French Open
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been bounced from the French Open.
Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers
If the Calgary Flames thought their second-round series was going to be a cakewalk after scoring nine goals in the opening game, they forgot the firepower of their opponent.
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.
Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts
Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S. because the seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants. Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.