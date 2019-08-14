Survivors, family members oppose museum honouring victims of Pulse nightclub massacre
In this July 11, 2016, file photo, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Pulse nightclub, the day before the one month anniversary of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Mike Schneider, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:49AM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- A group of survivors and family members of those killed have formed an organization to oppose the building of a private museum to honour the victims of a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub.
Members of the Community Coalition Against a Pulse Museum say the nightclub should be torn down and the nightclub's owner shouldn't build a private museum. They say any memorial should be constructed on public property, and any money for the museum should be channeled to survivors.
A spokesman for the onePulse Foundation didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.
The mass shooting at the gay nightclub in Orlando killed 49 patrons and injured dozens more three years ago. Gunman Omar Mateen died in a shootout with police.
