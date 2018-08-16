

The Associated Press





A survivor of the Italian bridge collapse has described the highway falling out from under him. Another described trying to abruptly flip her car into reverse, and then grabbing her 3-year-old son and dashing to safety.

Davide Capello told France's BFM television that he was driving on the Genoa bridge Tuesday when "I heard a heavy sound, and I saw cars in front of me falling. I saw the road collapse then I fell with them. I thought it was all over for me."

Capello told BFM that he survived with only minor injuries because his car fell between concrete blocks that formed a sort of protection from further damage.

A French lawyer identified only as Leonine by Francetvinfo told the broadcaster that she and her husband and 3-year-old son were just entering the bridge when "we saw the pylon go completely to the right, and we realized what was happening."

They tried to reverse the car, then "opened our doors, took our son out of his car seat and then left running until the tunnel."