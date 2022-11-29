Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files US$50M suit

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files US$50M suit

A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a US$50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter -- a store supervisor -- 'who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behaviour.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social