Shocking video shows a brazen robbery at an Atlanta cheque-cashing business.

The CCTV video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows two men breaking into Atlanta Check Cashiers on Sept. 3 through a ceiling, and knocking a female store manager to the ground in the process.

The masked men then take the employee to a back room, where they force her to open a safe loaded with cash. One of the men then places the money inside a bag.

A camera then captures the suspects leaving the business through a back door with the bag of stolen cash.

‘The reporting party advised that the two suspects were able to gain access to several cash drawers and a safe, all of which yielded approximately US$150,000 in cash,’ the Atlanta Police Department said.

The employee was not seriously injured, according to local reports.