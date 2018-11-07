Surprise: Large alligator found in Kansas City hot tub
A 6-foot-long, 150-pound alligator found in a in Kansas City, Mo hot tub is seen Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 8:21PM EST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri landlord stumbled upon an unwanted house guest while evicting a tenant: a large alligator in a hot tub.
The tenant described the 150-pound reptile as "gentle as a puppy" after animal control workers were called to the Kansas City home on Wednesday. The workers also found two boa constrictors and a rabbit.
The Kansas City Star reports a specialist removed the alligator, which was at least 6 feet (1.8 metres) long. No one was injured.
The tenant, Sean Casey, said he'd owned the alligator for four years and named it Catfish. He called the reptile "a big cuddly lizard."
A spokesman for the city's Neighborhood and Housing Services Department says Kansas City doesn't allow homeowners to have alligators.
Catfish will be temporarily housed at the Monkey Island Rescue and Sanctuary in nearby Greenwood. The snakes and rabbit were taken to an animal shelter.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump says government will halt if Dems investigate him
- Kentucky clerk who refused to issue same-sex marriage licences loses re-election
- Officials: Pakistani Christian woman transferred to capital
- Surprise: Large alligator found in Kansas City hot tub
- Oklahoma zookeeper accused of killing 5 tigers, selling cubs