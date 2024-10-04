Supreme Court will weigh Mexico's US$10-billion lawsuit against U.S. gunmakers

BREAKING 2 dead after fire rips through historic building in Old Montreal
At least two people are dead and others are injured after a fire ripped through a century-old building near Montreal's City Hall, sources told Noovo Info.
The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether to block a US$10-billion lawsuit Mexico filed against leading U.S. gun manufacturers over allegations their commercial practices have helped caused much bloodshed there.
The gun makers asked the justices to undo an appeals court ruling that allowed the lawsuit to go forward despite broad legal protections for the firearm industry.
A federal judge has since tossed out the bulk of the lawsuit on other legal grounds, but Mexico could appeal that dismissal. Mexico argues the companies knew weapons were being sold to traffickers who smuggled them into Mexico and decided to cash in on that market. The government estimates 70 per cent of the weapons trafficked into Mexico come from the United States.
The defendants include big-name manufacturers such as Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt and Glock. They say Mexico has not shown the industry has purposely done anything to allow the weapons to be used by cartels and is trying to “bully” gunmakers into adopting gun-control measures.
Originally filed in 2021, the lawsuit was initially tossed out by a district court who cited legal protections for gun makers from damages resulting from criminal use of firearms.
But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the case under an exception to that law. The gunmakers appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing they have followed lawful practices and the case has no business in American courts.
U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston again dismissed the case against six of the eight companies in August, ruling Mexico had not provided concrete evidence that any those companies’ activities in Massachusetts were connected to any suffering caused in Mexico by guns.
Still, with some claims remaining and an appeal possible, the gunmakers argue the 1st Circuit ruling could hang over the industry for years if allowed to stand.
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Parts of icy Antarctica are turning green with plant life at an alarming rate as the region is gripped by extreme heat events, according to new research, sparking concerns about the changing landscape on this vast continent.
Nearly 30 years after a six-year-old girl disappeared in Western Arkansas, authorities have identified a suspect in her abduction through DNA evidence.
Canada's airlines have failed in their challenge of air passenger protection rules that the federal government implemented in 2019.
More than half of the 205 firearms lost by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since 2020 have been recovered, but two machine guns remain missing.
Amid new polling indicating most Canadians support boosting Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for seniors aged 65 to 74, a former Liberal finance minister and former Bank of Canada governor are warning the government not to pursue the policy change.
Three pit bulls involved in a deadly attack on another dog last month in Kamloops, B.C., tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, and the city is going to court to have them put down.
WestJet failed to convince a B.C. tribunal that a woman whose flight was delayed for three days spent an "excessive" amount on a hotel room, and the airline has been ordered to pay her full bill.
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
A Manitoba politician who was ousted from the governing NDP caucus is accusing Premier Wab Kinew of lunging at him and yanking his arm during the election campaign five years ago, when the New Democrats were in Opposition.
A DoorDash driver who was caught on camera appearing to spit into an Ontario man’s drink has been removed from the platform, the food delivery company has confirmed.
Iran’s supreme leader on Friday praised the country’s recent missile strike on Israel and said it was ready to do it again if necessary, state TV reported.
UN peacekeepers are staying in their positions on Lebanon’s southern border despite Israel’s request to vacate some areas before it launched its ground operation against Hezbollah militants, the UN peacekeeping chief said Thursday.
An Israeli airstrike on a West Bank cafe that the military said targeted Palestinian militants also killed a family of four, including two young children, relatives told The Associated Press on Friday.
Days before rioters roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol threatening to 'hang Mike Pence,' Donald Trump told his vice president that people are going to 'hate your guts' and 'think you're stupid' if he failed to stop the 2020 election certification.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Israel has the right to defend itself in 'a calibrated and proportional way' following Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on Tuesday.
A federal inquiry into foreign interference plans to hear from senior Global Affairs Canada officials Friday.
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney is publishing his prescription for 'a path forward' as Canada faces an 'increasingly divided and dangerous' world.
When an Ontario doctor refused to sign off on a mammogram for 38-year-old Sidra Lone, the mother of four says she was left with no choice but to lie.
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
An Ontario child has died after coming in contact with a rabid bat, a health official confirmed on Wednesday.
A hacking group tied to Russian intelligence tried to worm its way into the systems of dozens of western think tanks, journalists and former military and intelligence officials, Microsoft and U.S. authorities said Thursday.
Exactly 150 years ago, scientists first discovered that leaf-cutter ants were cultivating gardens of fungi inside their nests, feeding the fungi bits of leaves and in turn eating the tips of the fungal webs.
Google is pumping more artificial intelligence into its search engine.
Rapper Eminem announced that his daughter Hailie Jade, 28, is expecting her first child via a new music video on Thursday for his song 'Temporary,' featuring Skylar Grey.
A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup stylist for Garth Brooks alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday that he raped her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019.
The judge overseeing the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has begun delivering his final instructions to a northeastern Ontario jury today.
The Competition Bureau says it's obtained a court order as part of an investigation into potential anti-competitive conduct by the Canadian Real Estate Association.
Costco is expanding the collection of precious metals it sells, with the addition of platinum.
A five-seat sushi counter located inside another restaurant is the latest Vancouver eatery to receive a Michelin star.
Toilet paper shortages in stores across America are giving folks nightmarish reminders of the pandemic era. But the lack of toilet paper isn’t a direct result of a major port strike Tuesday. It’s because of panic buying.
What does New Westminster's təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre have in common with a historic 68,000-seat stadium in Beijing, an NFL stadium and the aquatics venue for the Paris Olympics? They've all been named among the world's most beautiful sports venues for 2024.
Caitlin Clark has been named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote, giving the Indiana Fever back-to-back winners after Aliyah Boston won the honour last season.
Days after being suspended by FIFA, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced heroics in front of the watching Prince William as Aston Villa sealed another famous win against Bayern Munich.
The claim to Shohei Ohtani's potentially lucrative 50th home run ball grew more complicated this week, with a second fan filing a lawsuit asserting he had possession of the historic baseball.
Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year.
A Pickering, Ont., student going to college to be a mechanic is shocked the engine in his two-year-old car will not be repaired under warranty after the dealership claimed he had been 'over-revving' the engine.
A group of classic car enthusiasts donated hundreds of blankets to nursing homes in Nova Scotia.
From the beaches of Cannes to the bustling streets of New York City, a new film by a trio of Manitoba directors has toured the international film festival circuit to much pomp and circumstance.
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
The grave of a previously unknown Canadian soldier has been identified as a man from Hayfield, Man. who fought in the First World War.
Moving into the second week of October, the eastern half of Canada can expect some brisker fall air to break down from the north
The last living member of the legendary Vancouver Asahi baseball team, Kaye Kaminishi, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, surrounded by family. He was 102 years old.
New data from Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley shows a surge in supply and drop in demand in the region's historically hot real estate market.
On Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris.
One week ahead of advance voting and there is no clear lead among the B.C. New Democratic Party, Conservative Party and Green Party, poll finds
The owners of a North York condominium say they are facing a $70,000 special assessment to fix their building's parking garage. '$70,000 is a lot of money. It makes me very nervous and stressed out of nowhere for this huge debt to come in,' said Ligeng Guo.
An annual ceremony is bringing together the families and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people in hopes of raising awareness about the issue.
The synoptic setup preceding an unusually warm trend in southern Alberta will also create some cool, wet, and windy conditions for areas east of our province.
A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.
There was a decrease in the amount of waste heading to the City of Ottawa's landfill in the two months leading up to the city's new three-item garbage limit.
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while cycling in Ottawa's south-west end.
Classes and campus activities at CEGEP de Valleyfield were cancelled Friday morning as a result of a police operation.
Public transport users who regularly use Fabre, d'Iberville and Saint-Michel stations on the Montreal metro's blue line will have to be patient, as the emergency closure of the three stations announced on Thursday evening could stretch out over 'a few days, or even a few weeks.'
An Edmonton hot tub repairman who was the subject of a previous CTV News Edmonton report has been charged with fraud.
There'll be a few more leaves knocked off trees today and tomorrow as a low-pressure system makes it's way east across the province.
Alberta's nurses could soon find themselves on the picket line as recent talks with the provincial government failed to secure a new agreement.
Gas prices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick dropped slightly overnight, while prices on Prince Edward Island didn’t change for the second week in a row.
A family with two working parents and two young children would need an hourly wage of more than $24 to cover basic needs and live in dignity in New Brunswick, according to a new report.
Residents of an apartment building remain shaken up following an officer-involved shooting inside Wednesday afternoon that killed an armed man.
The Opposition Tories introduced a motion to get the justice system to take another look at the case of Jordyn Reimer.
Small business owners want to see a temporary program that helps combat retail theft be made permanent.
Regina home sales in August reached the second highest amount ever for the month, a report from Saskatchewan REALTORS Association says.
A husband and wife have been on the road trip of a lifetime and have decided to stop in Saskatchewan for the winter.
A Cambridge, Ont. father wants answers after his adult son, who has autism, was arrested and charged with assault after an encounter with a jogger.
A 19-year-old was killed Thursday after his motorcycle was struck by a transport truck near Ayr.
Police are asking residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood to assist them in a hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.
The mayor of Loon Lake is appealing to both provincial and federal government leaders for assistance in dealing with rising crime in the village, which has seen an increase in vandalism, theft, and property damage.
Staff at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are calling for systemic changes just two days after its emergency room was more than three times above its capacity.
A motorcyclist is left with serious, life-altering injuries after a crash on Highway 11 in northern Ontario on Wednesday morning.
Two more Elliot Lake teens have been charged in connection to the break-in at the local arena last week and are accused of causing more than $50,000 in damage.
Court heard Bubba Christopher Michael Pollock got into an online argument with local LGBTQIA+ activist Britt Leroux, who called him out on Facebook for a failed protest opposing an event where drag queens read stories to kids.
Coun. Sam Trosow admits he can’t be certain if it was a beer or a non-alcohol beer that he can be seen drinking during last week’s council meeting.
Uneven population growth across London has shifted the amount of political power residents have in different municipal wards, and Londoners will soon be asked to consider four options for adjusting the 14 ward boundaries
Governance, leadership, quality of care, operations, and financial performance are all concerns highlighted in a final report from an investigation into Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.
A 62-year-old man has been charged after police received a report about an employee stealing over $60,000 worth of materials from a Huntsville business.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
County Road 37 between County road 14 and Mersea road 10, was reported closed around 6:45 a.m. following a crash involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck.
Police are no longer looking for the second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in downtown Windsor. According to police, a 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday at police headquarters.
Politicians are continuing to promote their promises across British Columbia as the provincial election campaign nears its midway point.
One person is dead after a floatplane carrying three people crashed Wednesday evening in a remote inlet on British Columbia's central coast.
Three young suspects have been arrested in connection with a swarming attack on a teenager in B.C.'s Okanagan last week – and authorities have asked the public to stop circulating disturbing videos of the incident.
A father in Kelowna is furious after his 13-year-old daughter was brutally beaten on Gyro Beach. He is calling for criminal charges in the devastating attack, which was caught on video by multiple bystanders.
The officer who shot and killed a forcible confinement suspect in Kamloops two years ago was justified in doing so, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.
Archie's Exotic Pet Rescue has been open about six years and, like many other animal rescues, it has seen a surge in surrenders.
It’s almost deadline day for Lethbridge residents interested in becoming members of one of the city’s boards, commissions and committees (BCCs).
A man charged with first-degree murder in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., doesn't have to sit in the prisoner's box when his trial begins next month, a judge with the Superior Court of Justice has ruled.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
