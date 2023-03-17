Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
Speaking just two days after what would have been the justice's 90th birthday, Chief Justice John Roberts called her a "woman of conviction, courage and quiet compassion."
"Small in stature, she stands as a giant in the history of this court," Roberts said during a ceremonial session of the court attended by its nine current members as well as former justices Anthony Kennedy and Stephen Breyer.
Ginsburg's death just over six weeks before the 2020 election was immensely consequential. It allowed then-President Donald Trump to fill the liberal justice's seat on the court with a conservative, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and gave conservatives a 6-3 majority on the bench. Barrett was among the justices who voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade and do away with constitutional protections for abortion, protections Ginsburg had backed as a justice.
Ginsburg served as a justice for 27 years and was the Supreme Court's second female member, but as an advocate for women's rights she had "already used the law to change our country profoundly for the better as an advocate prior to becoming a member of this court," the chief justice said.
Speaking during ceremonies in the courtroom, Attorney General Merrick Garland called Ginsburg the "chief tactician in the campaign for equal rights for women." He noted that beginning in 1971 she filed more than 20 Supreme Court briefs related to women's rights. She argued six cases before the court, winning five. It was a time when there were few women lawyers, and even fewer women arguing before the highest court.
Garland remembered being at the Supreme Court as a law clerk, a young lawyer who works for a justice for a year, when Ginsburg argued. The clerks had been told by their justices that she was "the best advocate we would hear" all year, he said, and "she did not disappoint."
"Justice Ginsburg was brilliant, courageous and principled. She believed deeply in the capacity of the law to fulfill our country's fundamental promise of equality," Garland said.
Ginsburg was also remembered Friday by some of the men and women who were her law clerks. That included Biden administration Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer, as well as several judges and professors.
"She was a visionary as an advocate who championed equal citizenship for all persons and as a judge who fought every day to fulfill this nation's promise," Prelogar said.
Other law clerks remembered her passion for operas, which she would take them to, and how she would edit their work, using copies printed out with triple spaces between the lines and hand editing in red pencil, sometimes cutting out lines and taping them elsewhere if she wanted to move things around. She had a commitment to, in her words, "get it right and keep it tight," Garland said.
The ceremonies at the high court, technically a meeting of the Supreme Court Bar followed by a special session of the court, are a tradition at the high court following the death of a justice, a tradition dating back to 1822.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. Her appointment followed by more than a decade that of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the court's first female justice. Ginsburg said at her confirmation hearing that "In my lifetime, I expect to see three, four, perhaps even more women on the high court bench." Ginsburg ultimately served with two other women: Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the court last year, giving the court four women for the first time.
Speakers remembered in particular the 1996 majority opinion Ginsburg wrote in which the court ruled that the then male-only Virginia Military Institute must be opened to women. They also remembered her 2013 dissent in a case in which the court cut out a key part of the federal law ensuring the voting rights of Black people, Hispanics and other minorities, saying it was "like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet."
Late in life as the court's senior liberal Ginsburg became something of an icon, particularly to young women, and earned the nickname the "Notorious RBG." Among the things she was known for was her collection of judicial collars, lace and beaded adornments she would wear over her robe. She was also an avid proponent of exercise and regularly worked out with a personal trainer, who wrote a book about her workout routine that came out in 2017.
Over the years, Ginsburg had several public battles with cancer. She died at age 87 of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. After her death, she made history as the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Ginsburg is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, just over the Potomac River from Washington.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Canada
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
-
Citizenship oath at the click of a mouse would cheapen tradition: Conservative critic
The Conservative immigration critic says a proposal to allow people to become a Canadian citizen with the click of a mouse 'cheapens' an otherwise special moment for newcomers.
-
Ont. woman charged with kidnapping in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a Brampton woman with kidnapping in connection with the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation.
World
-
Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
-
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden on Friday voiced his support for a recent economic accord affecting Ireland as he hosted the republic's prime minister, a longstanding meetup scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
-
Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment
Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.
-
How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia
Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China's aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But hours after Friday's announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China's big reveal.
-
Former Air Force officer gets prison term for U.S. Capitol attack
A retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear and carried zip-tie handcuffs into the Senate gallery was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison.
-
Dems say some foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
Donald Trump's White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations worth more than a quarter-million dollars, and federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to a report Friday from House Democrats.
Politics
-
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
-
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says coming federal budget should 'invest in people'
As Canadians brace for the 2023 federal budget to be revealed later this month, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the new plan needs to "invest in people," focusing on financial aid programs that soften the blow of inflation.
Health
-
Patients who rely on virtual care now facing fees in Ontario: health-care platform founder
According to the founder of one virtual care platform, Ontario funding changes have had a dramatic impact on its ability to provide services to patients who are now being asked to pay out of pocket for care that used to be free during the pandemic.
-
Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party.
-
N. Dakota high court upholds injunction against abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
-
A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars
Scientists have found evidence of a glacier near Mars' equator, possibly indicating 'surface water ice' may exist on the planet today and could impact future exploration of the red planet.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Washington turns to Wall Street to help rescue dying First Republic Bank
As early as Tuesday, it became clear to policymakers that First Republic Bank needed to be rescued or it could fail, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss details.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
Toronto FC feeling the frustration of early-season injuries, blown leads
TFC continues its quest for a first victory of the season Saturday when Inter Miami (2-1-0) comes to BMO Field. Injuries to key personnel have denied coach Bob Bradley a chance to field his first-choice team. Toronto (0-1-2) has led in all three games but has been unable to hold out for the win.
-
Drivers given assurances about safety at Saudi Arabian GP
Formula One is back in Saudi Arabia this weekend, one year after a missile strike hit an oil depot near the track during race week.
-
Australian breaks world record for longest surf session, raising funds for mental health
In a dedication to his late father, an Australian man surfed for more than 40 hours, breaking a new world record and raising AU$300,000 in support of mental-health initiatives.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.