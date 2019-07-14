Graphic warning: Some people may find the images in this story disturbing.

A dog rescued after being buried alive on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, is expected to make a full recovery.

Animal rescue group PAWS of Hawaii says it was notified by a bystander who noticed a man burying a dog in the sand on Tuesday. The group dug out the animal and found that she was “incredibly swollen, sunburnt and missing 90% of her fur.”

The dog, dubbed “Leialoha” by the group, had deep lacerations on her front left leg. PAWS of Hawaii suspects that the same man who buried the dog had also cut her.

A fundraiser on the PAWS of Hawaii Facebook page has raised more than US $5,600 for Leialoha’s care and veterinary bills.

She is currently with a foster family awaiting adoption.