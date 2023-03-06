Suicide bombing in southwestern Pakistan kills 10 police officers

At the site of a suicide bombing, in Sibi, a district in the Pakistan's Baluchistan province, on March 6, 2023. (Saeed-ud-Din / AP) At the site of a suicide bombing, in Sibi, a district in the Pakistan's Baluchistan province, on March 6, 2023. (Saeed-ud-Din / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social