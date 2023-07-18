Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8 people

Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad) Security personnel stand guard at the site of a suicide bomber attack in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Pakistan, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions

To plant more than 4,500 trees in one day, you don't move like a gardener, you move like a machine. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Leslie Dart walks across a desolate and burnt landscape in Saskatchewan. She plunges a small spade into the ground, levers open a hole, drops in a seedling, then stomps the hole shut, barely breaking stride as she does it again, and again, and again.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social