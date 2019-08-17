Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with army
In this Sunday, August 4, 201 file photo, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, right, and protest leader Ahmad Rabie hold up a signed power-sharing agreement at a ceremony in the capital Khartoum, Sudan. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:17AM EDT
CAIRO - Sudan's pro-democracy movement is set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council, paving the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.
Inking the deal Saturday will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.
After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war.
The military overthrew al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Sudanese protesters to sign transition deal with army
- U.S. congresswoman declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions
- Kim expresses 'great satisfaction' over North Korea weapons tests
- Hundreds arrive to honour El Paso shooting victim after public invited
- Suspect arrested in 'random attack' on Canadian woman and fiance in New Zealand