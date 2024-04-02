Sudan suspends work of Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and Sky News Arabia channels, state news agency says

Sudan on Tuesday suspended the work of Saudi state-owned broadcasters Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE-owned Sky News Arabia channel "due to its lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew its licenses," Sudanese state news agency (SUNA) said.

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate condemned the decision by the information ministry, saying it was a clear violation of freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

"Closing satellite channels and restricting those working in the profession would silence the voice of the professional media, and would also open the door to the spread of rumors and hate speech," the syndicate said on Tuesday in a statement.

The decision comes as a continuation of intimidation tactics imposed on journalists who have been working under extreme conditions since war broke out last April, the statement added.

Al Hadath stated that it had not yet been notified of the decision to suspend the work of its channel and Al Arabiya in Sudan, in a post on X.

"We were surprised to hear of the decision to stop Al Hadath and Al Arabiya channel on state tv," it added in a another post on X.

The war in Sudan, which is approaching its first anniversary, erupted over disputes about the powers of the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under an internationally backed plan for a political transition towards civilian rule and free elections.

